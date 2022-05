Mechanics Hall, Worcester

Saturday, May 7 at 8 p.m.

Music Worcester presents Grammy and Tony Award-winning jazz giant Dee Dee Bridgewater. Over the course of a multifaceted career spanning four decades, Bridgewater has ascended to the upper echelon of vocalists, putting her unique spin on standards, as well as taking intrepid leaps of faith in re-envisioning jazz classics.

