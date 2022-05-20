Shakespeare & Company, Lenox

through Sunday, May 29

Three women have three conversations that draw us into their inner lives. Listen carefully: what will they reveal to each other, and what does each have to hide? The Approach, by Mark O'Rowe follows the story of Anna, Cora, and Denise as they converse over coffee about their shared childhoods and burgeoning middle-age, with much left unspoken. The production stars Nicole Ansari, Elizabeth Aspenlieder, and Michelle Joyner and is co-directed by Mark Farrell and Tina Packer. Live and virtual tickets are available.

