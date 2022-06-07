© 2022 New England Public Media

Culture To Do

Illuminati Vocal Arts Ensemble presents “This Shining Night”

New England Public Media
Published June 7, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT
Grace Church, Amherst
Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m.

Illuminati Vocal Arts Ensemble's last concert of the 2021-22 season will be its final concert with Dr. Tony Thornton, who is leaving the area to join the faculty of the Michael and Anne Greenwood School of Music at Oklahoma State University, as director of choral and vocal studies. This emotional farewell will feature Morten Lauridsen’s Lux Aeterna — one of the first pieces Thornton performed with the group — as well as other favorites from his eight years as Artistic Director.

