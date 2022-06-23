Noche De San Juan Festival

Bonin Field, Holyoke

Saturday, June 25 from 12 to 7 p.m.

Puerto Ricans all over the world celebrate la Noche de San Juan — an eve of a feast for Saint John, the Baptist’s birth. In Puerto Rico, this celebration marks a holiday spent at the beach. The tradition goes that at the stroke of midnight, people take at least three backward plunges (though some do seven or twelve dives) to rid life of all negativities. In Holyoke, there will be water activities for all ages to honor the tradition. Plus, there will be live music, art, food and more.

Learn more »

