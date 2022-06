Pioneer Valley Symphony

Most Holy Redeemer Parish Hall, Hadley

Sunday, June 26 at 4 p.m.

Head to Hadley to sing Handel’s Messiah! The PVS' Summer Sings are open, community events that welcome choral enthusiasts and instrumentalists from around the region in an informal and musically rewarding experience. The series starts in June with Messiah and will include Haydn’s Lord Nelson Mass and Mozart Mass in C Minor in August.

