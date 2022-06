Franklin County Fairgrounds

Friday, June 24 – Sunday, June 26

Celebrating its 35th year this June, Green River is a fantastic celebration of music and community — a world-class lineup of over 30 acts on four stages, the best in local food, beer and wine, handmade juried crafts, a wide array of kid's music and activities, and camping. Come see why NPR recently wrote, "The Green River Festival lineup gets more legendary by the year."

