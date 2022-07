Northampton Summer Park Series

Tuesdays, July 12 – Aug. 2 at 6 p.m.

There will be dancing in Pulaski Park this summer! The Northampton Arts Council presents its seventh year of music in the park. This year, it’s five Salsa events on Tuesday evenings in July and August. DJ Bongohead of Peace & Rhythm gets things going on Tuesday, July 12. On Saturday, July 16, enjoy a release party for Salsa De La Mata featuring Jesus Pagan Y Su Orquesta with Peace & Rhythm DJ Crew.

