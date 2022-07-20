Sarah Hanahan Quartet

The Drake, Amherst

Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 at 7 p.m.

This dynamic new jazz quartet comes to the area through a collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center’s “On The Road” initiative. Sarah Hanahan is currently pursuing her master's degree in jazz performance at the Juilliard School. She has been playing in venues around NYC including Smalls Jazz Club, Dizzy's Club, the Harlem Jazz Museum, Times Square Jazz series, The Django, and others. She plans to record and release her debut album by the end of this year.

