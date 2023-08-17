Culture to Do: Aug. 16, 2023

A New Brain

Barrington Stage, Pittsfield

Aug. 16 – September 10

Gordon Schwinn, a frustrated composer for a children’s TV show, collapses during lunch and finds himself in the hospital. There he contemplates his life, relationships, and the meaning of music while facing medical uncertainty and hauntings by an imaginary frog from the show he’s composing for. A New Brain by Tony Award-winning composer & BSC Associate Artist William Finn is a touching, unexpectedly funny, and relatable musical exploring life’s beauty when we take the time to appreciate it.

Roomful of Teeth, Pamela Z, & The Living Earth Show: This Impossible Building

MASS MoCA, North Adams

Thursday, Aug. 17 at 8 p.m.

Grammy-winning vocal titans Roomful of Teeth returned to their summer home at MASS MoCA for a week-long residence for a week composer/performer and media artist Pamela Z and San Francisco-based electric guitar/percussion duo The Living Earth Show. It culminates with This Impossible Building — a multi-media work for soloist, vocal octet, guitar, and percussion.

TUNDI: Wagner in Vermont: Die Walküre | Siegfried

Latchis Theatre, Brattleboro

Friday, Aug. 18 – Thursday, Aug. 24

TUNDI recognizes the need for time and space for the continuing development of Wagnerian singers — enriching their exploration of a well-travelled role, or learning a new Wagnerian role. In addition to performances of Die Walküre and Siegfried, the festival offers recitals and lectures. One of our region’s favorite tenors, Alan Schneider, sings the role of Siegfried.

GA-20

The Drake, Amherst

Friday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m.

Since first forming in 2018, GA-20 has drawn inspiration for their old-school sounds from the music they love by artists such as Otis Rush, J.B. Lenoir, Howlin’ Wolf, Junior Wells, Hound Dog Taylor, Lloyd Price, Johnny “Guitar” Watson and so many others. GA-20 brings a timeless immediacy to every song they play.

Brick Convention: LEGO Fan Expo

MassMutual Center, Springfield

Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20

If you’re a LEGO fan, or know a young LEGO fan, head to the MassMutual Center this weekend where you can see massive models, meet professional LEGO artists, build with thousands of LEGO bricks at the hands-on building zones, and more. There are morning and afternoon sessions, each three hours long.

Fleece Workshop

Black Birch Vineyards

Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Black Birch Vineyard is hosting a felt-making workshop for beginners and families led by Johanna Hess, a felt making artisan who has traveled the world and studied under some of the best in the industry. Through her guidance, you'll learn everything from how to clean and prepare the wool to various wet felting techniques to create your own vegan sheepskin.

Caribbean Carnival and Parade

Blunt Park, Springfield

Saturday, Aug. 19 from 12 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

The Parade starts at the Rebecca Johnson School on Catherine Street and finishes up at Blunt Park where there will be Caribbean food, culture, games, and music. Enjoy live performances by international Soca artist Zoelah, Dajah, the Wheel Out Band, Mario Cheef and others. The event is brought to us by the Caribbean American African Association Social Club (CAAASC).

Pioneer Valley History Network“History on the Go” Changing Boundaries Tour

Saturday, Aug. 19 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

“History on the Go!” brings together historical institutions in an area to create a “trail,” on coordinated days and times, for the history-loving public to follow. This weekend’s tour includes The Museum at Academy Hall in Hampden, Old Meeting House Museum of Wilbraham, the East Longmeadow Historical Society, the Longmeadow Historical Society and Storrs House Museum in Longmeadow, and the Enfield Historical Society Museum.

Pioneer Valley Concert Band

Springfield Armory National Historic Site

Saturday, Aug. 19 at 1 p.m.

Head to the historic grounds of the Springfield Armory National Historic Site for concert pop, marches, light classics, and Broadway tunes. If it rains, the concert will be in the Armory museum. Part of the National Parks Service, the Springfield Armory National Historic Site commemorates the role of the nation’s first armory. It has the world's largest historic US military small arms collection, historic archives, buildings, and landscapes.

The Italians take Britain: Geminiani and BarsantiAn Arcadia Players Summer Special

South Church, Amherst

Saturday Aug. 19 at 3 p.m.

In 1714, two musicians from Lucca, Italy –– Francesco Geminiani and Francesco Barsanti –– immigrated to England where Italian artists enjoyed great popularity. The two also found inspiration in the music of their new homeland. Barsanti published A Collection of Old Scots Tunes, and Geminiani produced A Treatise of Good Taste in the Art of Musick. Drawing from both, the program will feature Italianate vocal and instrumental renditions of British folk tunes, performed by soprano Hailey Fuqua and a string ensemble of Arcadia Players.

Eggtooth Productions Presents: Charley's Place

Shea Theater, Turners Falls

Saturday, Aug. 19, from 7 – 10 p.m.

It's a pop-up cocktail bar, chess club and immersive experience that takes you back to a time bvefore cell phones where you make new friends, be that over a chess board or a Mai Tai - or both! For those that are out for a little adventure, a puzzle lies hidden in the space.

Book Launch: Fur & Feathers Together

LAVA Center, Greenfield

Sunday, Aug. 20 from 2 – 4 p.m.

Join author Patricia Williams and illustrator Tom Swetland for the launch of their new children’s book. “Fur & Feathers Together: A Tale of the Highland Woods.” Patricia will read, Tom will display original illustrations, and the book will be available for sale and signing. The story is about courageous woodland creatures that unite and fight to stop the pollution of their water supply.

Performance 33

The Pines Theater at Look Park, Florence

Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 4:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Local musicians are asked to play cover songs from specific bands under an annual theme chosen by the Northampton Arts Council. For this 33rd year, it’s a celebration of the power of the power of science and weather. Performers will take on the personas of artists like Neil Diamond, Creedence Clearwater Revival, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, Schoolhouse Rock, and many others.

Pioneer Valley Symphony Summer SingBonds' Credo with Allegra Martin

Most Holy Redeemer Parish Hall, Hadley

Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.

It’s the final Sing of the summer. Dr. Allegra Martin will lead singers in Margaret Bonds' Credo, Locus Iste by Bruckner, Va Pensiero from Nabucco by Verdi, and The Road Home by Paulus. She’ll share comments, work on tricky sections, and then conduct the sing-through.

Mark Schatz & Bryan McDowell

Watermelon Wednesdays, West Whately Chapel

Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Mark Schatz and Bryan McDowell are multi-instrumentalists who cruise seamlessly from old-time to bluegrass, from folk to swing, playing tunes old and new, including their own original compositions.

Molly of Denali: An Alaskan Adventure

Springfield Museums

Closes Sunday, Sept. 3

This exhibit brings the acclaimed PBS KIDS Molly Of Denali to life. It showcases Alaska and Molly’s life in both the summer and winter seasons. Visitors can pretend to fly a replica bush plane, drive a snowmobile, and navigate a snow maze in snowshoes. The center of the exhibit features the Trading Post and the Tribal Hall from the series where you can explore the great outdoors of Alaska and Alaska Native life.