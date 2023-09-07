Culture to Do: Sept. 6, 2023

The Franklin County Fair

Franklin County Fairgrounds, Greenfield

Thursday Sept. 7 – Sunday, Sept. 10

The Franklin County Fair debuted in November of 1848 as a cattle show on the Greenfield Town Common, and has been held every year since, bringing together the entire community in a shared, positive, educational experience. It has all you want at a county fair: music, food, rides, demos and much more. The annual kick-off parade starts Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Greenfield Middle School.

Sip & Sign with Ruth E. Carter

Art for the Soul Gallery, Tower Square, Springfield

Friday, Sept. 8, at 1 p.m.

Springfield native Ruth E. Carter made history as the 2019 and 2023 Academy Award winner for Achievement in Costume Design for Marvel’s Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, respectively. She is the first African-American to win and be nominated for Best Costume Design, and the first Black woman to win multiple Academy Awards in any category. Her book, “The Art of Ruth E. Carter: Costuming Black History and the Afrofuture, from Do the Right Thing to Black Panther,” was published in May. This is a fabulous chance to meet a legendary artist!

The Guarrine/Knapp Duo

Buckley Recital Hall, Amherst College

Friday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m.

The Guarrine/Knapp Duo is Jamie-Rose Guarrine, soprano and Karl Knapp, cello. They are joined for this recital by pianist Lemuel Gurtowsky. The repertoire consists of new and established compositions for soprano and cello by Scott Gendel, Gregory Brown, and Amy Beach, along with the Bach Solo Cello Suite No. 3. Dr. Jamie-Rose Guarrine serves as Associate Professor of Voice at UMass, Dr. Karl Knapp is cello instructor at Amherst College, and Lemuel Gurtowsky is a Smith College faculty member.

The Mattoon Arts Festival 50th Anniversary

Mattoon Street, Springfield

Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Held in Springfield’s first historic district, on a street lined with restored brick Victorian row houses, this is the longest-running arts festival in the Valley. There’s something for everyone — over 90 exhibitors, delicious food, and strolling musicians. It’s a great place to find unique gifts.

Pony Sweat for Transhealth

The Garden House at Look Park, Florence

Saturday, Sept. 9 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Pony Sweat is a nationally acclaimed dance aerobics practice that celebrates anti-perfectionism and radical self-acceptance with the goal of cultivating freedom of movement and thought. National Pony Sweat will be leading a free and fiercely non-competitive dance aerobics class for Transhealth to raise awareness and funds to expand access to gender-affirming care and impact policies that protect the rights of trans and gender-diverse people. It will be live-streamed nationally and around the globe.

Taste of Northampton

Main Street, Northampton

Saturday, Sept 9 from 12 – 8 p.m.

You have to take notice when Main Street in Northampton is closed down for a big event! The Taste of Northampton is a food festival that will showcase dozens of food and beverage vendors, local restaurants, and more. Plus, there will be activities for children, and live music too!

Dave Madeloni: The Poetry of Puddles

LAVA Center, Greenfield

Reception Saturday, Sept. 9 from 12 – 3 p.m.

Dave Madeloni is a photographer, educator, and journalist whose images capture what he calls, “The Poetry of Puddles.” Dave finds beauty all around, not where we ordinarily look, but right in front of us, reflected in the thousands of puddles, canals, and ponds that we tend to ignore. The exhibit runs through the month of September.

Jazz Tribute to Bob Sparkman

Sevenars Concert Hall, Worthington

Saturday Sept. 9 at 2 p.m.

It’s the final concert of the Sevenars festival season! Jerry Noble, Kara Noble, Chris Devine, and John Van Eps combine musical forces to celebrate their dear friend, the great local jazz clarinetist, Bob Sparkman, who passed away in March of this year. Bob and Jerry met at the home of mutual friends in 1995 and quickly found the joy of making music together. They invited Kara to join them in 2017, and The Bob Sparkman Trio was born.

Inaugural Shepherd Barn Dance

Historic Northampton, 46 Bridge Street

Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.

It's a great American tradition to celebrate the building of a new barn with a dance. In honor of this tradition, Historic Northampton will mark the restoration of the Shepherd Barn with a contra dance. All dances will be taught; no partner is necessary to come. All ages and experience levels are welcome!

Pioneer Valley Symphony: Music at the Museum

Historic Northampton, 46 Bridge Street

Sunday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m.

Here’s another chance to see the new barn, plus you can enjoy some exquisite classical chamber music! Arrive early to explore the exhibits. At 5 p.m., have a seat in the 1805 Shepherd Barn or settle in with your picnic on the patio and lawn for a concert of chamber music with five chamber groups of PVS musicians.

The West Stockbridge Jazz Series: Kris Allen

Old Town Hall, West Stockbridge

Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Kris Allen is an American saxophonist, composer, educator and recording artist. He tours widely with the Triangle Offense Trio with Jonathan Barber and Matt Dwonszyk. Kris is the Lyell B. Clay Artist-In-Residence in Jazz at Williams College. For this concert, he will be accompanied by Matt Dwonszyk, bass and Richie Barshay on drums.

Comedy as a Weapon Presents Comedy Cause 5 Back to School

The Academy of Music, Northampton

Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.

Comedy as a Weapon is a local comedy, entertainment and promotion company founded in 2015 by East Coast comedian and mixed-media expert, Timothy Lovett. “Comedy Cause 5: Back to School!” will be a night of laughter in support the Care Center in Holyoke. It will feature Kevin Lee along with Tim, Kim DeShields and Janet McNamara. Kevin’s unique combination of comedy, magic and juggling leaves audiences both in awe and in stitches.

Billy Woods & Kenny Segal with Malik Abdul-Rahman

Daily Operation, Easthampton

Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8 pm.

NYC rapper Billy Woods returns to Daily Operation in support of his and Kenny Segal's universally acclaimed new album "Maps". This will be his first tour with Kenny, as well as their only stop in Southern New England on this run. At its heart, Maps is a story of the road, and fittingly, they are touring together for the first time. Couple that with the amazing flavor bombs served up by the Daily Op kitchen, and you have the makings of a fabulous Saturday night.

Double Edge Theater: A Walk with Little Amal

Ashfield Town Common

Sunday, Sept. 10 from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Little Amal is a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl who has traveled across 13 countries meeting more than a million people, and watched by tens of millions more online. This fall, she will journey 6,000 miles across the United States in one of the largest free public festivals ever created.

Frances Perkins: A Woman's Work

Springfield Armory National Historic Site

Sunday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m.

Watch history come to life as Jarice Hanson portrays Frances Perkins, the first-ever woman to serve in a Presidential cabinet. Learn more about Perkins’ role as Franklin Roosevelt’s Secretary of Labor and what it was like to be a woman in politics in the 1930s and 1940s. The exhibit “Frances Perkins: The Woman Behind the New Deal,” on loan from the Frances Perkins Center in Newcastle, Maine, will be on display during the performance.

Musicians for Maui Benefit Concert

Bombyx, Florence

Sunday, Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

The horrific wildfire on Hawaii's island of Maui has virtually destroyed the historic town of Lahaina, killing over 100 people. Valley musicians will come together on Sunday to do their part in raising urgently needed funds for Maui relief efforts. Three groups will perform a benefit concert of flamenco, jazz, funk, blues, and more at Bombyx and donate 100% of the ticket sales to Maui charities that are helping fire victims.

Maria Muldaur

The Drake, Amherst

Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m.

Maria Muldaur is best known for her 1974 mega-hit “Midnight at the Oasis,” which received several Grammy nominations, and enshrined her forever in the hearts of Baby Boomers everywhere. But, despite her considerable pop music success, her 55-plus year career could best be described as a long and adventurous odyssey through the various forms of American Roots Music.