Culture to Do: June 19, 2024

Green River Festival

Franklin County Fairgrounds

Friday, June 21 – Sunday, June 23

The Green River festival is a huge celebration of world class music spanning many genres. Plus you’ll find great local food, beer and wine; an arts, crafts and maker’s market; lots of family performances, games and activities; and a festival parade! It marks the beginning of summer for many of us.

First Day of Issue: Shaker Commemorative Forever Stamp

Hancock Shaker Village, Pittsfield

Thursday, June 20 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Here’s a unique local honor: The U.S. Postal Service is issuing a beautiful collection of Shaker Design stamps to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the arrival of the Shakers in America. And, Hancock Shaker Village has been selected as the host site for the launch! The stamps feature images taken at Hancock Shaker Village and other historic Shaker sites across the United States. Enjoy free admission and a variety of activities throughout the Village featuring programs for all ages including postcard-making crafts, a stamp scavenger hunt, lectures, tours, and more.

Chester Theater Season Opener: The Thin Place

Town Hall Theatre, Chester

Thursday, June 20 – Sunday, June 30

If going to the Chester Theater is something you’ve always wanted to do, I urge you to make it happen this summer. It’s a venerable company located in a gorgeous western corner of Hampden County that performs in a comfortable, intimate space — and there are a couple of lovely restaurants nearby. It’s been a while since Chester has produced a thriller or ghost story, so they’re excited about The Thin Place — a chilling and engrossing play that transforms the theater into an intimate séance, crafting an unnerving testament to the power of the mind.

Hitchcock Center’s Battle of the Botanicals

Power House, Amherst College

Thursday, June 20 at 6 p.m.

At this super-popular 21+ event, six top bartender/chef teams will profile their talents and help raise funds for the Hitchcock Center for the Environment. Each restaurant team will present a tasting station with an appetizer and cocktail sample that highlight a signature botanical feature. The three top-voted bartenders will then take the stage for a live cocktail mix-off. The panel of local celebrity judges includes Massachusetts State Representative Mindy Domb, Hope and Olive’s Jim Zaccara, and NEPM’s own Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith, hosts of The Fabulous 413!

Serious Play Theatre Ensemble: Moving Water 2024

33 Hawley Street, Northampton

Thursday, June 20 – Saturday, June 22 at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 23 at 2 p.m.

Serious Play Ensemble feels strongly about the existential threat of climate change and the power of theater to motivate audiences to think critically, ask questions and take action. Developed over a period of 4 years, Moving Water is a multimedia theatre production with English/Spanish text and original water glass music. It conveys the story of three coastal apartment building dwellers who are thrown together in an existential struggle hinging on their personal stances on climate change and a potential water crisis. Plus, there's a Climate Change Community Forum on Saturday, June 22 from 4 – 6:30 p.m.

A Body of Water

Shakespeare & Company, Lenox

Friday, June 21 – Sunday, July 21

A Body of Water will be staged in Shakespeare & Company’s outdoor Roman Garden Theatre. It tells the story of Moss and Avis, a sophisticated and successful couple, who wake up one morning in an isolated summer house high above a picturesque body of water. The weather’s fine; the view’s magnificent. There’s only one problem — neither of them can remember who they are. When a young woman named Wren arrives, information starts to flood in. But will it help? Her explanations seem only to make Moss and Avis’ world — as well as ours — more terrifying.

Regina Krawiec, soprano

Trinity United Methodist Church, Springfield

Friday, June 21 at 7 p.m.

Regina Krawiec was born and raised in Springfield. She got her start in the children’s choir at Trinity United and studied popular music before transitioning to classical voice at Vassar College where she studied with countertenor Drew Minter, and was a two-time winner of the Vassar College Concerto Competition. She was also the inaugural recipient of the Torian Award. Her recital will include Hector Berlioz's Les Nuits d'été, arias by Verdi and Charpentier, and songs from famous movies, accompanied on the piano by Larry Picard.

Family Pride Day 2024

Springfield Museums

Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m.– 5 p.m.

Springfield Museum’s annual celebration of diversity, equality, and family, features a rainbow of activities for all ages, including the creation of a community “mural,” a dance party, story time, a collaborative weaving project and lots more.

Holyoke Pride Block Party

Fame Lounge/Eatery, Holyoke

Saturday, June 22 from 5 – 11 p.m.

The Holyoke Pride Block Party will present various resident DJ’s such as DJ Jayco, DJ Matt Krefting, international DJ Steve Porter and coming in from Phoenix, the International Dj Mohammad! Plus, performances by local legends Hella Swagg, London Fleur De Lis, Lady Tatiana, and others.

Mohawk Trail Concerts: The Elqui Trio

Charlemont Federated Church

Saturday, June 22nd at 5 p.m.

Mohawk Trail Concerts, the lovely chamber music festival based in Charlemont, continues its summer season with music of the Andes performed by the Elqui Trio. Featuring Gonzalo Cortez on quena, pan flutes, and flute, Carlos Boltes on charango and viola, and Scott Hill, guitar, the trio will explore the rich tradition of folkloric music from South America, as well as contemporary music from that continent.

Amherst Community Band

Sweetser Park, Amherst

Saturday, June 22 at 6:30 p.m.

The Amherst Community Band is holding their first concert of the summer in Sweetser Park. To kick off the new season, the band will be playing an assortment of music composed by George Gershwin, including Porgy and Bess and They All Laughed. This year, the band’s membership approaches 100 community volunteers from Amherst and far beyond. The concert will begin the 10th summer of conducting for the band’s conductor, Dr. Timothy Todd Anderson.

Pioneer Valley Symphony Summer Sing

Fauré Requiem with Paige Graham

Most Holy Redeemer Church, Hadley

Sunday, June 23 at 4:00 p.m.

Here’s a fun, casual and rewarding way to dig into the lush score of the Fauré Requiem alongside fellow choristers from our region. This community sing will be conducted by Paige Graham, director of the Hampshire Choral Society. Singers of all experience levels are welcome, and instrumentalists are invited to join a pick-up chamber orchestra, accompanied by pianist Larry Picard.

Wednesday Folk Traditions: Talamana Trio

Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum, Hadley

Wednesday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Talamana Trio create cosmic rhythm and order in a world fusion ensemble performing original songs, incorporating elements of Indian and Middle Eastern music with jazz and folk music, based on the lyrics of visionary poets. Musicians include Laila Salins on shruti, Jim Matus on laouta and Robert Markey on sitar.

Carly Glovinski: Almanac

MASS MoCA, North Adams

On view now

Carly Glovinski makes work that explores the make-do, resourceful attitudes associated with domestic craft and a reverence for nature. Most recently, Glovinski has created installations based on varieties of flowers that she grows in her own garden or has collected from friends and travel. Spanning 100-feet, the work envisions the late April through mid-September northeastern New England growing season, through hundreds of painted and cut out blooms of dozens of flower varieties.

SUMMER SOLSTICE

Summer Solstice Meditation Celebration

Naumkeag, Stockbridge

Thursday, June 20 at 5:30 p.m.

Celebrate summer’s vitality with a meditation walk and guided sunset practice with Naumkeag’s mindfulness-in-nature facilitator, Sandrine Harris. Bring a mat, blanket or chair to get cozy on the grass for a sumptuous, summery evening to delight in the beauty of Naumkeag’s views while welcoming the beginning of this season. No experience with mindfulness or meditation is needed. All adults (18+) are welcome.

Solstice Serenity: A Meditative Art Journey

West Springfield Public Library

Friday, June 21 at 2 p.m.

On June 21, Earth’s northern hemisphere is tilted closer to the sun than at any other day of the year, creating the longest day and shortest night of the year. Dori Dittmer, Artist-Healer and Psychosynthesis Life Coach, will guide you through a journey of deep breathing and muscle relaxation, followed by a solstice meditation. This experience offers inspiration for you to respond creatively with a drawing, a poem, or a dance. No experience is needed.

Summer Solstice Full Moon Walk

Mount Greylock State Reservation, Lanesborough

Friday, June 21 from 8 – 10 p.m.

Celebrate the official beginning of summer with an easy guided family-friendly evening walk in a mountain meadow, under one mile. Dress for cool evening weather. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water, a snack, bug spray, and a flashlight. Call the visitor center at (413) 499-4262 for meeting location, directions, and to register. For ages 8 and up.

Vibrancy – A Solstice Dance Party

Hawks & Reed, Greenfield

Friday, June 21 from 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Edson Correia, better known as EC, is a prominent Cape Verdean DJ who is known for his unique style with from open formats to Afrobeats, Afrohouse and Amapiano music. VLNRBLE (Dylan Maccarone) is a DJ currently residing in western Mass. whose sets pull from many musical corners including House, Amapiano, Reggae, Trap, HipHop, and Brazilian Funk. DJ Bux Wild, also known as Ang Buxton or Moneyball Jones, is a queer producer and performer from Springfield, known for smooth transitions and genre-defying beats.