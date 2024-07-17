Culture to Do, July 17, 2024

Social Tango Project

Jacob’s Pillow, Beckett

Wednesday, July 17 Sunday, July 21

Founded and based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Social Tango Project’s mission is to share the social value of dance, celebrating the tango community through live performances, music, and film. In their Pillow debut, Social Tango Project will present a stunning interactive and immersive dance performance that blends movement and live music with cinematic documentary film projection, offering a colorful window into tango’s power to create and maintain social cohesion at times of political unrest.

Boeing Boeing

Barrington Stage, Pittsfield

Wednesday, July 17 – Saturday, August 3

Fly to Paris in the swinging ’60s and meet playboy Bernard. With help from his housekeeper Berthe who plays flight control, Bernard keeps a rotating group of flight attendants on standby. But with the arrival of a long-lost friend and the new Boeing jet, Bernard’s plans hit some turbulence. Fasten your seatbelts for what the New York Times called a “deliciously, deliriously innocent sex comedy.”

2024 Summer Spectacle “The Heron’s Flight”

Double Edge Theater, Ashfield

Previews July 18 and 19 at 8 p.m.

Performances July 23 – 29 at 8 p.m., and August 1–11 at 7:30 p.m.

The Heron’s Flight, is a new performance which travels through the gardens, barns, and waterways of Double Edge’s Farm Center. A great blue heron perches silently in a tree, then breaks the surface of the cool green water. Familiar and mythological creatures gather for a Midsummer Feast — an explosive celebration of love, dance, and flight. Walk toward transformation in an impossible world and embrace the knowledge of the land — that each season of life is beloved.

Steve Earle: Alone Again Solo & Acoustic

Academy of Music, Northampton

Thursday, July 18 at 8 p.m.

Steve Earle, a protegé of legendary songwriters Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark, quickly became a master storyteller in his own right, with his songs being recorded by Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Joan Baez, Emmylou Harris, The Pretenders, and countless others. His 1988 hit Copperhead Road was made an official state song of Tennessee in 2023.

Chris Pureka with opener Nicole Reynolds

The Egremont Barn

Friday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Chris Pureka is an internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter based in Portland, Oregon. Their elegant emotionality as a vocalist and flair as a lyricist have garnered them favorable comparisons to Chan Marshall, Bruce Springsteen, and Patty Griffin. We’re hoping they will be in the Fabulous 413 studio this week for “Live Music Friday.”

Dulcé Sloan

MASS MoCA North Adams

Friday, July 19 at 8 p.m.

Dulcé Sloan is one of the sharpest, fastest rising voices in comedy. I know her work as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah. She offers a fresh and honest perspective that speaks truth to power and eviscerates the status quo. In anticipation of her show at MASS MoCA, she's a guest on The Fabulous 413 today!

29th Annual Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival

Look Park, Northampton

Saturday July 20 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

This is the second largest Scottish Festival in New England, and the only one in Massachusetts. Look Park will come alive with Highland pipers and drummers, a clan parade, sheep herding, Scottish dogs and other animals, wool spinners and weavers, lively Celtic music and Irish Dance demonstrations. Kids can cool down in the water spray park. Enter the Haggis is performing a double set this year, at 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Steven Santoro \ here. gone.

Bombyx, Florence

Saturday, July 20 at 7 p.m.

Although composed for Western European instruments, this is not a classical endeavor. “here.gone” is a modern, eclectic song cycle for voice and string quartet filled with a sense of deep love and humor. Composed and performed by Steven Kowalczyk Santoro, it is an irreverent romp through historical social issues and a personal meditation on life and loss. The resulting songs are universal.

I Draw Slow

Hawks & Reed, Greenfield

Saturday, July 20 at 8 p.m.

Hailing from Dublin, Ireland, I Draw Slow is a five-piece band led by siblings and songwriters Dave and Louise Holden. With over a decade of experience, they have consistently redefined acoustic roots music, earning critical acclaim and selling out venues across Ireland and beyond. Their music transcends borders, blending organic instrumentation and heartfelt vocals to create an intimate and immersive experience for audiences worldwide.

RPM Game Day at Prodigy Minigolf and Gameroom

Eastworks, Easthampton

Sunday July 21 from 2 – 8 p.m.

If you listen to The Fabulous 413, you may have heard a recent segment about the upcoming “hard music” RPM festival, including Monte’s suggestion that classical music lovers might find a lot to admire in the virtuosity of heavy metal. To get the word out about the festival, RPM is hosting a fun day of intense minigolf, table sports, and classic console video games. You can also get early bird-priced tickets for the RPM Fest that’s happening in Montague over Labor Day weekend.

Andris Nelsons conducts Ives, Beethoven, and Strauss featuring Emanuel Ax, piano

Tanglewood, Lenox

Sunday, July 21 at 2:30 p.m.

You have two options for this concert: Go to Tanglewood or listen to the live broadcast on Classical NEPM! Either way, you don't want to miss Emanuel Ax playing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3. Andris Nelsons will also lead the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra in Strauss’ palatial "Also sprach Zarathustra," and Charles Ives’ textured "Three Places in New England," which tells three very different stories of historic events and landmarks throughout the region.

Kathleen Edwards

The Iron Horse, Northampton

Monday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 23 at 7 p.m.

For decades, Kathleen Edwards has been a cornerstone of North American roots music. Since making her debut with 2002's Failer, she's been swirling together her own mix of alt-country, folk, and heartland rock & roll. It's a sound that has earned her more a half-dozen Juno nominations. Edwards remains a fan of "ripping guitar riffs and good songs," and she's combining both into a follow-up album that showcases her legacy as well as her evolution. Warning: Monday’s show is almost sold out.

Larry & Joe

West Whately Chapel

Wednesday, July 24 at 7.30 p.m.

Back in April, NEPM TV featured a tremendously moving PBS series called Express Way with Dulé Hill. One of my favorite segments was about Joe Troop (who created “latin-grass,” a fusion of Latin and American folk music played with traditional bluegrass instrumentation) and Venezuelan refugee Larry Bellorín, a legend of Llanera music. They’re based in Durham, North Carolina and they’re here on Wednesday!

Edgar Degas: Multi-Media Artist in the Age of Impressionism

The Clark, Williamstown

Through Sunday, October 6

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the inaugural Impressionist exhibition in 1874, a watershed moment in the history of modern art. Degas had a central but complicated position in the eight Impressionist exhibitions held between 1874 and 1886. Drawn from the Clark’s outstanding collection of works by Degas and supplemented by select loans, this new exhibition looks at the artist’s remarkably experimental approach, his important role in shaping the Impressionist exhibitions, and at the same time his aversion towards some of the key Impressionists’ working practices.