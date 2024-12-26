Culture to Do: Dec. 25, 2024

Bach at New Year’s: The Six Brandenburg Concertos

Academy of Music, Northampton

Monday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.

The Berkshire Bach Society and NEPM present Bach at New Year’s: The Six ‘Brandenburg’ Concertos, an event that has been a holiday tradition since 1993. Nine-time Grammy Award winner and Artistic Director Eugene Drucker leads the Berkshire Bach Ensemble in all six of Bach’s iconic works that combine virtuosity, beauty, introspection, and pure toe-tapping joy. Join Berkshire Bach for an evening of great music and dazzling performances to start your New Year on a high note.

Happy Kwanzaa

Holyoke City Hall

Saturday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m.

Kwanzaa, which is observed annually the last week of December, celebrates African heritage. Holyoke’s observance, a partnership with Kwanzaa Collective in the Valley with Ayanna Crawford and Theresa Cooper-Gordon of Holyoke, will include a candle-lighting ceremony, recognition of two community leaders, remarks by Professor H. Zahar Caldwell, an educator and cultural historian at Westfield State University who teaches in the fields of History, Black Studies, and Women’s Studies, and the reading of a proclamation by Holyoke Mayor Joshua A. Garcia designating December 26 through January 1 Kwanzaa Week in Holyoke. Find other local Kwanzaa celebrations here.

The Obituary

NEPM Studio A, Springfield

Saturday, Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m.

The Obituary, by Benjamin D. Smith, delves into the poignant tale of a father and son grappling with issues of identity, love, and acceptance in a contemporary world, ultimately leading them to a fateful crossroads. In a narrative where one lifetime proves insufficient, a son is granted a second chance to communicate the unspoken to the departed, unravelling fifty years of enigmatic family history in the process. Smith, the Executive Director/CEO of D.R.E.A.M. Studios Inc., is currently enrolled in Harvard's esteemed Dramatic Studies Program. This is an evening Kwanzaa celebration with food, fun and fellowship. African attire is optional and welcome.

David Wax Museum

Iron Horse, Northampton

Sunday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.

Hailed by NPR Music as “pure, irresistible joy,” David Wax Museum’s eclectic and exuberant sound blends the ancient and ever-relevant rhythms of traditional Mexican music with amber pop hues and unabashed rock riffs, all tethered together by seductive harmonies. Co-fronted by multi-instrumentalist Suz Slezak with her raucous accordion and sublime fiddling, along with the charismatic energy of David Wax, their on-stage chemistry is captivating.

First Night Northampton

Tuesday, Dec. 31 from noon – midnight

Since 1985, First Night Northampton has filled Paradise City with a 12-hour, family-friendly festival of the arts. Gather with friends, neighbors, and visitors at over 20 terrific downtown venues for an astounding array of entertainment presented by hundreds of talented performers. We'll witness a fireworks display at 6:15 pm and gather outside the Hotel Northampton for a “ball-raising” at midnight. A bargain-priced button is still the ticket to over 100 arts and entertainment performances throughout the day and night.

Starry Starry Night

Downtown Orange

Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Now in its 29th year, this free New Year’s Eve celebration is held in the town of Orange, which is a short distance from Athol, Barre, Erving, Gill, Greenfield, Millers Falls, New Salem, Petersham, Phillipston, Royalston, Turners Falls, Warwick, and Wendell. Enjoy performances in several venues throughout the town. Check out ice sculptures in Memorial Park, warm yourself at the bonfire by the Fire Station, walk down Main Street for the Parade of Stars, and watch the Fireworks over Millers River.

New Year’s Eve Bash: Grateful Dub Roots of Creation

Shea Theater, Turners Falls

Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m.

RoC (Roots of Creation) recently took on a unique new project: Grateful Dub: a Reggae-infused tribute to Jerry Garcia & The Grateful Dead. Combining their longtime love for Reggae-Dub style music and the Grateful Dead, RoC reworked some of the world’s favorite Dead tunes into a new studio album. RoC had the pleasure of working in the studio with the legendary 5-time Grammy winner Errol Brown who was Bob Marley’s sound engineer.

New Year’s Eve with Max Creek

Colonial Theater, Pittsfield

Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 8:30 p.m.

Max Creek, one of Berkshire County’s favorite bands, returns to the Colonial on New Year’s Eve. Their eclectic style defies genre boundaries, blending rock, country, reggae, soul, jazz and calypso with original songwriting. Their multi-generational audience reflects this enduring legacy, with long-time “Creek Freeks” grooving alongside their teenage (or older!) kids.

New Years Eve!

The Egremont Barn

Tuesday, Dec 31 at 8 p.m.

The folks at the Egremont Barn are excited to spend New Years Eve with you and two of the greatest local bands — Jordan Weller and The Feathers and The Picky Ba$tards! Get ready to ring it in with joy and fabulous music. This is a party that keeps on rocking until 1 a.m.!

First Day Hikes

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Massachusetts is known for starting revolutions, so on January 1, 1992 when 380 people gathered for the premier First Day Hike at the Blue Hills Reservation it is no surprise that this Massachusetts outdoor initiative swept the nation. The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) celebrates over 30 years of this tradition in Massachusetts. Today, all 50 states are offering First Day Hikes in state parks across the country! This year there are hikes starting in Turners Falls, and at Chester Blandford State Forest.

STILL OPEN

Winterlights at Naumkeag in Stockbridge opens Friday, Nov. 24

Winterlights

Naumkeag, Stockbridge

Open through Saturday, Jan. 4

Naumkeag is a public garden and historic home in Stockbridge. It was the summer retreat of Joseph Choate, a prominent New York attorney and U.S. Ambassador to Great Britain. It was bequeathed to The Trustees in 1958. Every winter, the grounds of Naumkeag offer a magical outdoor experience at Naumkeag as it sparkles with thousands of shimmering and artfully designed holiday lights.

Christmas by Candlelight

Old Sturbridge Village

Open Friday, Dec. 27 – Monday, Dec. 30

Experience the history of Christmas festivities at Old Sturbridge Village. Relish old traditions and create new ones as you watch demonstrations of classic Christmas projects, stroll through the decorated Village and Christmas Tree Trail, listen to stories and live music, sample sweet treats, and more.

Nightwood

The Mount, Lenox

Thursday, Dec. 6 – Saturday, Jan. 4

Head to Edith Wharton’s home where you will be transported into a magical landscape with stunning scenic elements, dramatic lighting, and a beautiful musical. Drawing inspiration from the natural world of The Mount, NightWood takes you on a 1-mile illuminated path through woods and gardens. This year, there’s a new trail that takes you deeper into the woods, and several new encounters that explore the lifecycle of trees. Children 12 and under are free.

Bright Nights

Forest Park, Springfield

Open through Monday, Jan. 5

Travel through a dazzling wonderland of over 750,00 lights at Bright Nights at Forest Park. This three-mile drive-thru spectacular features festive scenes, iconic characters, and peaceful gardens, all illuminated for a joyous holiday experience.

