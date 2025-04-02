Culture to Do: April 2, 2025

Festival of Flowers

Springfield Museums

On view Thursday, April 3 – Sunday, April 6

Festival of Flowers Family Day Saturday

Delight your senses as the galleries of the Springfield Museums are filled with color and fragrance during the 12th annual Festival of Flowers. Talented florists and garden club members will creatively interpret objects in the art, science, and history museums. Welcome spring and explore the museum collection while enjoying this beautiful show! Saturday is a special family day, where kids can go on a color hunt, make a mini bouquet, learn about bees, and more.

Flora Fauna Stone

Art on Main Gallery, West Stockbridge

On view Thursday, April 3 – Sunday, April 27

Opening Reception Saturday April 5 from 2 – 4 p.m.

Art on Main is a member gallery of the Guild of Berkshire Artists, a nonprofit visual arts organization that supports and promotes its members through education, exhibits and community events while contributing to the cultural life of the Berkshires. Touching each one of the six exhibiting artists in a unique way, the inspiration of the natural world will be shown through a variety of forms and expressions.

Little Shop of Horrors

Holyoke High School

Thursday, April 3 – Sunday, April 6

Prepare to laugh, scream, and get a little bit green at the Holyoke High School Music Department’s production of Little Shop of Horrors. When Seymour finds a mysterious plant after a total eclipse of the sun, strange things start happening at Mr. Mushnik’s flower shop. Meanwhile, Audrey dreams of leaving Skid Row and her boyfriend, the sadistic dentist Orin Scrivello. As the mysterious plant “Audrey II” starts to grow, audience members will be treated to lots of hijinks and horror.

Pioneer Valley Jewish Film Festival

Screenings in multiple venues

Thursday, April 3 – Tuesday April 8

Presented by the Springfield JCC and now in its 19th year, the Pioneer Valley Jewish Film Festival proudly continues its tradition of showcasing award-winning films from around the globe. PVJFF presents critically acclaimed films that not only entertain, but also provide opportunities for reflection, discussion, and a deeper understanding of our complex, diverse world. Films are being shown at the Springfield JCC, Springfield Museums, the Basketball Hall of Fame, the Yiddish Book Center, Amherst Cinema, and Greenfield Garden Cinemas.

Power of Truths Arts & Education Festival

Bombyx, Florence

Friday, April 4 and Saturday, April 5

Dedicated to harnessing the power of arts and education for racial and social justice, the Power of Truths Festival returns for its fourth year. Friday will include workshops, a film screening, a live performance from the Northampton High School Jazz Band, and the Ajanku Brothers. Saturday will include workshops, a film screening, and a keynote address from MacArthur Fellow and poet Reginald Dwayne Betts. The festival concludes Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with “Know the Ledge: Hiphop History Live!”— a multimedia theatrical production that combines storytelling and historical exploration.

The Literacy Project 40th Anniversary

Progression Brewing, Northampton

Friday, April 4 from 6 – 8:30 p.m.

The Literacy Project provides free classes to adults in basic skills, high school equivalency, and college and career readiness. They’re celebrating their 40th anniversary this weekend with inspiring words from student speakers, a free library, a pop-up poetry table and a photo booth. Plus, food, dancing, a raffle and music by Carol Devine and the Mighty Fine. You may have heard about this on yesterday's Fabulous 413.

The Lucky Shots with Ex-Temper and Don’t Tell Iris

JJ’s Tavern, Florence

Friday, April 4 from 7 – 11 p.m.

The Lucky Shots are a rock and roll band from Northampton whose music flows from a mix of Indie Rock, Pop, and Americana. They’re celebrating the release of their new LP, “Second Tongue.” Ex-Temper is bringing their interesting indie rock arrangements and delicious three-part harmonies, including the voice of Fabulous 413 co-host Kaliis Smith, to the party. And Berklee indie rockers Don’t Tell Iris are coming from Boston. Plus! The Lucky Shots will be in the Fabulous 413 studio this week for Live Music Friday.

M@A Presents: Harlem Chamber Players with David Krakauer, clarinet

Buckley Recital Hall, Amherst College

Friday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m.

The Harlem Chamber Players is an ethnically diverse collective of professional musicians dedicated to bringing high-caliber, affordable and accessible live classical music to people in the Harlem community and beyond. They will be joined by clarinetist David Krakauer who has been praised internationally as a key innovator in modern klezmer as well as a major voice in classical music and jazz. The program includes works by Rhiannon Giddens, Frederick Tillis, Sergei Prokofiev, and Osvaldo Golijov.

Berkshire Bach Society

James Bagwell Conducts Henry Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas

First Congregational Church, Great Barrington

Saturday, April 5 at 4 p.m.

Berkshire Bach presents a concert performance of Henry Purcell’s opera Dido and Aeneas with professional soloists, chorus, and orchestra, led by BBS choral director James Bagwell. Come hear the classic story of love and abandonment from Virgil’s Aeneid, written over 2,000 years ago, brought to life by English composer Henry Purcell in the 17th century. The work has some of Purcell’s most beautiful and affecting vocal music, including Dido’s famous lament, “When I am laid in Earth.”

Academy Regional Youth Poetry Slam

Academy of Music, Northampton

Saturday, April 5 at 7 p.m.

This is the Third Annual Academy Regional Youth Poetry Slam, and the only youth poetry slam in western Mass. Hosted by local spoken word artist Lyrical Faith, the event unites talented young poets from high schools across Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden counties for an electrifying competition. This dynamic event provides a powerful platform for emerging artists to share their voices, challenge perspectives, and inspire social change through the art of spoken word.

Local Vocal Chord Bowl

Amherst Regional High School

Saturday, April 5 at 7 p.m.

Started in 2005 and now in its 14th year, the Local Vocal Chord Bowl features local high school, college and adult a cappella groups. This year's fundraising event continues the longstanding tradition of supporting music programming in Amherst Regional HS and Northampton HS. The benefit show is produced and hosted by Green Street Brew (pictured above). The lineup includes The Amherst Regional High School Chorale and Hurricane Singers, Northampton High’s Chamber Singers and Northamptones, the UMass Dynamics, the Smith College Smiffenpoofs, and The Wise Guys.

Illumine and Audivi present Path of Miracles

Abbey Chapel, Mount Holyoke College

Saturday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Illumine Vocal Arts Ensemble, the Amherst College Concert Choir and Detroit-based Audivi are joining forces to perform the western Mass. premiere of a stunning choral composition by Joby Talbot. Each movement of Path of Miracles represents a post along the Camino de Santiago, one of the most taxing pilgrimage routes in the Catholic tradition. It’s sung in Greek, Latin, Spanish, Basque, French, English, and German, and it’s not written for the usual SATB (soprano, alto, tenor, bass), but rather SSSSAAAATTTTBBBB! And, Glenn Miller, one of the most respected low basses in the world, is one of the Bs. I imagine that the splendid acoustics and gorgeous architecture of Abbey Chapel will embrace this spellbinding work.

Max Wareham & the National Bluegrass Team

Whately Town Hall

Saturday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Max Wareham is a banjo player, songwriter, and author from Boston and Valley parts. He is a member of the Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band and was featured on the Grammy-nominated album “Calling You From My Mountain.” Max will be accompanied by The National Bluegrass Team: Jean-Baptiste Cardineau, mandolin; Jack Holland, guitar; and Emma Turoff, bass. Singer-songwriter Wallace Field opens. Plus! You can check out Max’s recent performance on The Fabulous 413.

Etienne Charles: Creole Soul

Frederick C. Tillis Performance Hall, UMass

Saturday, April 5 at 8 p.m.

Trinidad-born Etienne Charles is a performer, composer, and storyteller. His compositions evoke musical traditions from the Caribbean and across the African diaspora while remaining firmly rooted in jazz. His lush trumpet sound, varied compositional textures, and pulsating percussive grooves enable Charles to soothe and excite listeners while referencing touchy and sometimes controversial subjects.

The Florence Community Band: For the Love of Music

Northampton High School

Sunday, April 6 at 2 p.m.

The Florence Community Band has been in existence for about 25 years under the direction of Priscilla M. Ross. They number over 50 active members ranging in age from late teens to 80. This free concert is a multi-generational collaboration with the New Horizons Band of Western Mass and the Northampton High School Wind ensemble. It will include music ranging from Duke Ellington, Meredith Wilson, Henry Mancini, George Harrison, Bruno Mars and many others.

Celebrating Chopin: A Concert of New Nocturnes by Women Composers

Abbey Chapel, Mount Holyoke College

Sunday, April 6 at 3 p.m.

The New England Chapter of the Kosciuszko Foundation presents programs and events celebrating and promoting Polish culture and history, including an annual concert that features Polish composers, artists or performers. For this concert, internationally acclaimed composer, pianist, and educator Agnieszka Lasko will play selections from the recently published anthology “22 Nocturnes for Chopin,” which features new works by women composers inspired by Chopin’s profound influence on classical piano music. Tickets are $15.00 and can be purchased at the door; students and children under 12 are free.