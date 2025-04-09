Culture to Do: April 9, 2024

413 Day

CitySpace, Easthampton

Sunday, April 13 from 1 – 4 p.m.

NEPM’s The Fabulous 413 declares that April 13 (4-13) should officially be 413 Day, a celebration of all things western Mass. Join Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith for an afternoon of free live music, wine tastings and food trucks. Featuring performances by Erin McKeown, The Fawns and the Tumble Science Podcast. Plus, many of your favorite recurring guests from The Fabulous 413.

NEPM Book Club: The Gardener's Plot

Thursday, April 24 at 7 p.m. on Zoom

Here’s a reminder about our next Book Club meeting that gives you time to read Deborah J. Benoit’s award-winning debut. After life threw Maggie Walker a few curveballs, she’s happy to be back in the small Berkshires town where she spent so much time as a child. Maggie has always loved gardening, so it’s only natural to sign on to help Violet Bloom set up a community garden.

An Open Book: I Laugh At Myself — An Evening with Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October

The Academy of Music, Northampton

Thursday, April 10 at 8 p.m.

Justin Furstenfeld’s one-man “I Laugh At Myself” show features completely fresh stories, songs, and insights, offering fans a rare glimpse into the man behind the music and the stories that have shaped his career. This new Open Book show, with a unique blend of acoustic performances, heartfelt storytelling, and intimate audience interaction, will take you on a deeply personal journey through Furstenfeld’s life, music, and creative evolution.

Rectangle No. 2

A. P. E. Gallery, Northampton

Friday, April 11 from 5 – 8 p.m.

If you’re doing Arts Night Out in Northampton on Friday, you will want to take in this exhibit at A. P. E. Gallery. Artists Anna Chapman and Kiran Jandu have created an experimental art space designed to cultivate care and build resistance. Window Peace ’25 is collective performance peace action that occupies the gallery window. At the center of the show is a communal loom built from discarded wood and woven with torn bed sheets. The Activist Salon, located in the back of the gallery is an open studio intended to envision concrete solutions for today’s complex problems.

Harry Remer CD Release Show

Luthier’s Coop, Easthampton

Friday, April 11 at 7 p.m.

Harry Remer played music for a couple decades around the country, then gave it up 20 years ago to build a marriage and a career in psychotherapy. A long illness a few years ago gave him time to pick up the guitar again, and he quickly fell back in love. A new style of songs emerged: mainly acoustic, with biting, quirky lyrics that are now shared on Harry’s first full-length album.

Tank and The Bangas + DJ Zeus

The Drake, Amherst

Friday, April 11 at 8 p.m.

Tank and the Bangas explore the most tender and true parts of life’s journey. Unique and with a vibrance that could only come from New Orleans, the lead vocalist, Tank has stretched her vocals over quirky raps, poetry, and rich melodies since the release of their first album, Think Tank in 2013. Four years later, they had a viral breakthrough as the winners of the NPR Tiny Desk Contest — an eclectic performance that has since been praised by musicians like Miguel and Anthony Hamilton and has now amassed over 14 million views on YouTube. Now, Tank and the Bangas arrive with a new 3-part album The Heart, The Mind, and The Soul.

An Evening with John Cameron Mitchell featuring Amber Martin

Bowker Auditorium, UMass

Friday, April 11 at 8 p.m.

Tony Award-winning star of stage and screen John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Shortbus, How to Talk to Girls At Parties) one of alt-culture’s boldest creators brings a hair-raising, hilarious romp of songs, stories, and characters, all chosen by you and the hand of fate on the magical “cassette roulette.” The performance also features international cabaret star Amber Martin with a house band led by Grammy-nominated music director of Hedwig on Broadway, Justin Craig.

Chanticleer

The Mahaiwe, Great Barrington

Friday, April 11 at 8 p.m.

The Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer has been hailed as “the world’s reigning male chorus” by The New Yorker, and is known around the world for its wide-ranging repertoire and virtuosity. Founded in San Francisco in 1978 Chanticleer quickly took its place as one of the most prolific recording and touring ensembles in the world. Chanticleer’s repertoire is rooted in the Renaissance, and has continued to expand to include a wide range of classical, gospel, jazz, popular music. Let me show off a bit . . . my husband was a member of Chanticleer for several years, back in the 80s!

Artspace Market

Greenfield High School

Saturday, April 12 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Artspace Community Arts Center is a school for the arts, downtown Greenfield that offers accessible arts education, art shows, free community events, and more! This year’s Artspace market is dedicated to raising funds for a new clay studio. There will be over twenty vendors selling handmade goods. Plus, a community clay studio themed raffle.

Tiny Glass Tavern: On and Ever Onward

33 Hawley Street, Northampton

Sunday, April 13 at 4 p.m.

Named for the tiny vessels in which one might drink a digestif or an espresso, Tiny Glass Tavern was created to offer audiences an interactive, heartfelt glimpse into a wide range of musical worlds. “A small glass gives you the courage to try it even if you don’t know you’ll like it. It makes you savor it with care, and you can always have more if you like,” says founder and leader Sophie Michaux. For this concert, a multi-talented group of musicians will cover Mount Wittenberg Orca, the Dirty Projectors and Björk EP, plus early music, Bulgarian and American folk, originals, and more.

Lizzie No & Kimaya Diggs

De La Luz Soundstage, Holyoke

Sunday, April 13 at 8 p.m.

Lizzie No is an indie-folk singer-songwriter and revolutionary artist in the Black Womanist tradition. Rolling Stone named Lizzie one of their “Future 25” artists of the year, and country ballad “The Heartbreak Store” was nominated for International Song of the Year at the Americana UK awards. Culture to Do subscribers and Fabulous 413 listeners are familiar with Kimaya Diggs. But did you know that she was nominated in the “Best New Artist” and “Album of the Year” categories at the 2023 New England Music Awards?

The Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude — A Conversation with Ross Gay

Virtual Event hosted by The Springfield Public Forum

Community Watch Party at Great Falls Discovery Center, Turners Falls

Monday, April 14 at 7 p.m.

Ross Gay discusses his “Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude” a part of the NEA Big Read 2025. This is the keynote event for the Pocumtuck Valley Memorial Association and Montague Public Libraries NEA Big Read 2024/25, co-sponsored by the Springfield Public Forum, the All Hamptons Read, and The Care Center. You can sign up for the virtual event, hosted by the Springfield Public Forum, or go to the watch party at the Great Falls Discovery Center, and then head to an after party with The Frost Heaves and Hales at the Rendezvous in Turners Falls.

Americana Jam Night: Bluegrass and Board Games

Iron Horse, Northampton

Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m.

Looking for something to do on any given Wednesday? Whether you're a musician or simply love live music, this weekly session has something for everyone. Bring an instrument and join the jam circle, or come for a drink, play classic board games (free to use), or just enjoy the laid-back, music-filled atmosphere with friends.