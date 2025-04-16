Culture to Do: April 16, 2025

Johann Theile's St. Matthew Passion

Arcadia Players Ensemble and Chorus

Watch on YouTube through Sunday, April 20

The German composer Johann Theile — a gifted pupil of Heinrich Schütz and a teacher of Dietrich Buxtehude — published his elegant Mätthaus-Passion in 1673, some 54 years before Johann Sebastian Bach created his own. In 2023, Arcadia Players gave the first western New England performance of Theile's masterpiece at the Bombyx Center in Florence. The video of that concert is available for free viewing on YouTube through Sunday, April 20.

Complexions Contemporary Ballet

Frederick C. Tillis Performance Hall, UMass

Thursday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Founded in 1994 by master choreographer Dwight Rhoden and the legendary Desmond Richardson, Complexions was the first American ballet company to actively recruit and prioritize diverse bodies and identities on stage. The company blends methods, styles, and cultures from across the globe. The result is a continually evolving form of dance that reﬂects the movement of our world — and all its cultures — as an interrelated whole.

Daffodil & Tulip Festival

Naumkeag, Stockbridge

Open Thursdays – Sundays from April 18 – May 11

And Monday, April 21

Head to Naumkeag, the Gilded Age Berkshires “cottage” in Stockbridge, where 130,000 bulbs were planted throughout the grounds to provide a beautiful Spring experience. This year, there are three add-on experiences: Easter Sunday Tea (April 20) Mother’s Day Tea (May 9-11) and a sunset garden tour on Earth Day (April 22). Fresh bouquets from the Naumkeag gardens will be sold near the greenhouse. You can also preorder Trustees’ flower bulbs for your own garden. Important: advance timed-entry tickets are required. No tickets are sold on-site.

Bella's Bartok w/ Film and Gender

Iron Horse, Northampton

Friday, April 18 at 10:30 p.m.

Bella’s Bartok is known for raucous theatrical performances and outspoken political messages. With utter joy, they seamlessly blend a rich cacophony of sound and soul into their music with influences ranging from Punk to Folk and Pop to Americana. Apocalypse WOW! has just been released, with the promise of shining light in the darkest depths of this cruel world. It’s the juxtaposition of the inevitable — death, sadness, loss — with the will to rage against them that makes this latest offering so irresistible. Agawam-based punk duo Film & Gender will also perform.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra: Something New

Springfield Symphony Hall

Saturday, April 19 at 3 p.m.

JoAnn Falletta conducts a program that weaves together American, German, and Russian music with a French flair, offering a rich and diverse musical experience. The concert begins with Fuchs’ “Eventide,” a piece inspired by spiritual tunes and featuring the saxophone’s looping melodies, performed by Tim McAllister. Renowned violinist Nikki Chooi then presents Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto, a romantic masterpiece composed for Mendelssohn’s close friend Ferdinand David. Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” orchestrated by Ravel, follows, transforming the solo piano work into a vibrant orchestral showcase.

Smith College Orchestra Spring Concert

Sweeney Concert Hall, Northampton

Saturday, April 19 at 3 p.m.

Did you know that Smith College offers an annual Concerto Competition for its music students? The winners are playing on Sunday: Ava Jensen ’26 performing Mozart’s Oboe Concerto in C Major; Tomoko Hida ’26, performing Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D Major; and Sarah Qin ’26 playing Saint Saëns’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor. The concert also celebrates celebrates the 125th anniversary of Aaron Copland’s birth with a performance of his Lincoln Portrait, narrated by Smith College President Sarah Willie-LeBreton. This free concert is part of Smith Arts Day.

Northampton Night Fest

Historic Northampton, 46 Bridge Street

Tuesday, April 26 from 8 – 9:30 p.m.

International Dark Sky Week is April 21–28. As night falls over Northampton on Tuesday, we have the chance to gather on the Historic Northampton lawn to observe the profound changes nature undergoes every 24 hours — the sights, sounds, smells and sensations of the temperature falling; the wind shifting; animals from birds to mammals to insects around us heading for sleep or waking up for a night’s activity; and, if weather permits, the stars coming out. Telescopes will be on hand for stargazing, but the primary focus will be on naked-eye viewing.

Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare

Theatre 14, Smith College

Wednesday, April 23 – Saturday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m.

The Smith College Department of Theatre presents Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare, directed by Daniel Elihu Kramer. Viola and her twin brother Sebastian wash ashore in Illyria and are separated. Viola dresses as a boy and goes to the court of Count Orsino, who finds himself deeply attracted to this boy “Cesario.” Meanwhile, Sebastian finds himself with Antonio, a pirate who wants to buy him presents. Orsino sends Viola to court Olivia on his behalf, but Olivia is more attracted to Viola. And all of that is just the beginning.

Student Art Exhibit

Salmon Falls Gallery, Shelburne Falls

On view through Sunday, April 27

Here’s your chance to see the creative output of many visual arts programs in local schools. This exhibit includes a wide range of works from paintings and charcoal drawings to sculptures by 5th and 6th grade students from the Mohawk Trail Regional School District schools of Buckland Shelburne Elementary, Hawlemont Regional Elementary, Colrain Central School and Sanderson Academy. Some artworks will have prints available for purchase, with all proceeds being divided equally among the schools for an art-related field trip or supplies for their classroom.

SCHOOL VACATION WEEK

School Break Kidspace Workshops

MASS MoCA, North Adams

Monday, April 21 – Friday, April 25

Join MASS MoCA Museum Educators for a series of free workshops, each day focusing will take on a different art medium and process. Workshops include Painting with Light, Embroidered Memories, Ode to a Tiny Flower, and more. And, the ArtBar will also be open for drop-in art-making throughout the day.

Earth Week Investigation Station and Indoor Storywalk® - One Earth

Great Falls Discovery Center, Turners Falls

Saturday, April 19 – Sunday, April 27

Go to the welcome desk during school vacation week for activities to inspire taking care of where we live. Enjoy indoor and outdoor scavenger hunts, crafts, and activities to honor the Earth, our shared home. Includes the indoor StoryWalk® — One Earth by Eileen Spinelli, which is an invitation to both celebrate our planet and honor it through stewardship. For all ages.

Art for All

Springfield Museums

Monday, April 21 – Friday, April 25

Springfield Museums is providing a week of activities inspired by the special exhibition Van Gogh for All. Children can create a mobile inspired by one of Van Gogh’s most famous works, add a sunflower to a community arrangement, twist and shape pipe cleaners to make a self-portrait, and more. Plus! On Wednesday at 1 p.m., the Tanglewood Marionettes will perform in the Davis Auditorium. All activities are free with museum admission.

Baby Animals Festival

Hancock Shaker Village, Pittsfield

Open through Sunday May 4

Welcome the arrival of Spring at the Hancock Shaker Village Baby Animals Festival! Meet our newest farm babies – lambs, piglets, calves, chicks and kids (goats, that is)–and enjoy events and activities throughout the Village, from daily talks about the farm and the Shakers to craft demonstrations to walks along the Farm & Forest Trail.

School Vacation Week: Pastoral on Paper

The Clark, Williamstown

Tuesday, April 22 – Thursday, April 24

Spring into school vacation with activities celebrating the special exhibition Pastoral on Paper. Throughout the day, try your hand at landscape drawing at several stations around the museum, each with a different drawing medium, or go en plein air (outdoors) with a drawing pad and mini-colored pencils. At 2 pm, join Williamstown Rural Lands for a family-friendly nature walk to connect with the land, the museum, and pastoral themes. (Nature walk capacity is limited.) On Thursday visitors can drop in to the Museum Pavilion from 11 am to 2 pm to sculpt miniature cows to take home or add to a collaborative cow-scape.