Culture to Do: July 9, 2025

Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival

Multiple venues throughout Springfield

Thursday, July 10 – Saturday, July 12

Thursday, July 10 at 7 p.m.

Guatemalan singer-songwriter, and guitarist Gaby Moreno will launch the festival with what promises to be an extraordinary opening night at the HOPE Center for the Arts at 150 Bridge Street.

Friday, July 11 at 7 p.m.

Also at the HOPE Center for the Arts, a powerful performance by Springfield’s very own Jo Sallins Experience delivering inspried takes on classics by legends like Nina Simone, Erykah Badu, Hubert Laws, Marcus Miller, and Bill Withers, followed by a special "Celebrating Joe Cocker," tribute featuring Mitch Chakour and members of Joe Cocker’s touring band.

Saturday, July 12 from 12:30 – 9:45 p.m.

It’s the main Festival Day with events at multiple downtown locations: Stearns Square, Tower Square Park on Main Street, and the HOPE Center for the Arts. The schedule includes Endea Owens & The Cookout; El Laberinto del Coco, a vibrant 15-member Bomba Fusion band from Puerto Rico; Springfield's own Richard Parris Scott Band; the Sarah Hanahan Quartet; the Suadela Love Experience; and oh so very much more.

Summit House Sunset Concert Series

Skinner State Park, Hadley

Thursdays, July 10 – 31 at 7:30 p.m.

The historic, 935-ft. elevation Summit House in J. A. Skinner State Park in Hadley will resonate with live local music on Thursday evenings this July. And weather permitting, you can enjoy a glorious mountaintop sunset at intermission! Last week’s show sold out, so you’d better get tickets now! The Valley Strummers perform this Thursday. Other groups include Dixieland Stomp (July 17), the Northampton Woodwind Quintet (July 24) and Old Country Road (July 31).

Madame Mozart, the Lacrimosa

Great Barrington Public Theater

Thursday, July 10 – Sunday, July 27

Constanze Mozart, wife of the great composer, struggles mightily in the wake of his too-early death in 1791 — to feed her children, to survive her own shattering grief, and to secure her husband’s astonishing musical legacy by completing his great unfinished masterwork, the Requiem in D Minor. With the odds and the whole of patriarchy working against her, the perennially-underestimated Constanze Mozart digs deep to find a way to not only prevail but to triumph.

Pillow Pride Weekend

Jacob’s Pillow, Beckett

Friday, July 11 – Sunday, July 13

Pillow Pride returns for a weekend of dance, community, and celebration in the heart of the Berkshires. Rooted in the Pillow’s history as an early gay utopia, this annual gathering brings together LGBTQIA+ artists and audiences for performances, conversations, and unforgettable moments on and off the stage. Best of all, the iconic Pillow Pride Dance Party will be held on Saturday night at the brand-new, gorgeous Doris Duke Theatre!

Berenice Abbott’s Modern Lens

The Clark, Williamstown

Saturday, July 12 – Sunday, Oct. 5

One hundred years ago, Berenice Abbott took her first photograph. She was a young American in Paris working as an assistant to noted photographer Man Ray. Little did Man Ray know, his assistant would soon come to be one of his greatest rivals, and ultimately, one of the greatest photographers of the twentieth century. In 2007, the Clark received a gift of over 400 Abbott photographs taken over almost all major phases of her career.

Holyoke Historical Society 2025 Garden Tour

Saturday July 12 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Check in at The Leaf Loft, 284 High Street, Holyoke

Here’s a chance to take a self-guided journey through some of Holyoke’s most unique and inspiring gardens. The tour will showcase a diverse mix of home gardens, historic estates, community gardens, and urban orchards. Plus, the Western Massachusetts Master Gardeners Association is hosting a plant sale at Wistariahurst, where you can stroll the beautifully maintained grounds and tour the first floor of the historic estate.

Mohawk Trail Concerts: The Atlantic Brass Quintet

Charlemont Federated Church

Saturday, July 12 at 5 p.m.

Acclaimed as one of the world's finest and most versatile brass chamber ensembles, the Atlantic Brass Quintet has performed in 48 of the United States and dozens of countries across four continents. They specializes in masterful and vibrant presentations of repertoire spanning five centuries and a broad spectrum of styles, from artistic transcription of baroque music to the lively music of Balkan brass bands. Their MTC program includes works by Patrice Caratini, Jeff Scott, Roger Bellon, Shostakovich, and others.

Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet

Shakespeare & Company, Lenox

Saturday, July 12 – Sunday, Aug. 10

Presented under the Berkshires’ summer skies, Romeo and Juliet proves that even the ultimate case of love at first sight can lead to chaos. Meddling families and murderous duels meld to offer an evening of sword fights, swinging soirees, and secret weddings — but the play is also full of exuberant vulgarity, harsh brutality and above all, the tingling, unbearable delight of young love.

Still by Marcia Gomes

The A.P.E. Workroom Theater at 33 Hawley Street, Northampton

Saturday, July 12 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 13 at 2 p.m.

Still portrays a Black woman's journey to heal herself and liberate her family from a cycle of intergenerational trauma. Through compelling storytelling, original songs, and dance, the path to healing is revealed as the wisdom of her ancestors lights the way to joy and wholeness. This moving and powerful production is the first musical composed and written by Marcia Gomes, an accomplished vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, composer, actor, and graduate of Berklee College of Music.

Blueberries & Biscuits at the Farm

Pie in the Sky Berry Farm, Northampton

Sunday, July 13 from 3 – 5 p.m.

Bring the whole family for a sweet summer afternoon at Pie in the Sky Berry Farm! Enjoy farm field adventures, homemade treats, and making memories. Take the farm tour to learn about the different blueberry varieties on the property. Kids can forage the farm for flowers and other items to create a handmade collage. One quart of U-pick berries is included in the ticket!

Pioneer Valley Symphony Summer Sing: Brahms' Requiem

Most Holy Redeemer Parish Hall, Hadley

Sunday, July 13 at 4 p.m.

Here’s your chance to sing a choral masterpiece — Brahms' Requiem. The Pioneer Valley Symphony’s Summer Sings are informal, fun events open to all who wish to sing the work. Choral enthusiasts of all experience levels are welcome to attend for an informal and musically rewarding experience. This sing will be led by Jonathan Harvey.

Sevenars 57th Summer Concert Series Opener: Family and Friends

Sevenars Academy, South Worthington

Sunday, July 13 at 4 p.m.

Sevenars Concerts was founded in 1968 by internationally known pianist Robert Schrade and his celebrated composer/songwriter/pianist wife Rolande Young Schrade. It all began with family concerts that included their five young pianist children, Robelyn, Rhonda Lee, Rolisa, Randolph, and Rorianne. Hence the name “Sevenars” as all seven performers had names starting with the letter R. In 1978, Robelyn married New Zealand pianist, David James, and the concerts became “Schrade-James family” concerts. Family members have played the opening concert for all of the Sevenars Festival’s 57 years. Concerts are held every Sunday through August 17.

Wednesday Folk Traditions Afro-Semitic Experience

Porter- Phelps-Huntington Museum, Hadley

Wednesday, July 16 at 6:30 p.m.

New Haven-based Afro-Semitic Experience is celebrating 25 years dedicated to preserving, promoting and expanding the cultural and musical heritage of the Jewish and African diaspora. Their music is expansive and eclectic, featuring global musical style inspirations and unique instrumentation. The Afro-Semitic Experience’s jazz performance defies genre by drawing upon traditions of spiritual, world-beat, funk, cantorial, gospel, salsa, and swing music.

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Springfield Museums

On view through Jan. 4, 2026

Quirky, cheeky, charming, and cute! The annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards attracts submissions from across the world that highlight the hidden lives of animals in unexpected ways. This exhibition of 60 light-hearted photographs showcases the comedic sides of lemurs, bears, lions, and more, including winners and finalists from the international competition. The photographs not only provide comedic relief, but also anthropomorphize various animals with relatable grins, poses, and expressions.

Whiskers and Whimsy: Animals in Currier & Ives Prints

Springfield Museums

On view through Jan. 4, 2026

A complementary exhibition to Comedy Wildlife Photography. Currier & Ives, the New York City-based printmaking firm operating from 1835 to 1907, played an outsized role in shaping American visual culture with their scenes from military history and landscapes. Additionally, there was widespread appeal for their “sentimental prints” that featured puppies, kittens, and birds—often in comical situations!