Culture to Do: July 16, 2025

Andrew Schneider

Doris Duke Theatre, Jacob’s Pillow

Wednesday, July 16 – Sunday, July 20

Last week, there were lots of celebratory events for the opening of the new Doris Duke Theatre. This week marks the first show that is being staged there over multiple days — the world premiere of Andrew Schneider’s HERE which tells the story of a single space over eons, in which innumerable lives, dreams, and travesties float through the present moment. Other dance groups appearing at the Pillow this week include the Sarasota Ballet, the Red Clay Dance Company, and more.

Concerts in the Park

Forest Park, Springfield

Thursdays, July 17 – Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

The Springfield Parks Department launches its Concerts in the Park series Thursdays this week. First up: Deirdre Reilly, whose engaging style and powerful voice have made her one of the top entertainers in Irish music today. Tip: You can enter Forest Park for free after 5:30 p.m. on concert evenings through the Sumner Avenue or Route 5 entrances. Food trucks and beer from White Lion open at 6 p.m.

Éilís Kennedy & Peter Blanchette

The Drake, Amherst

Thursday, July 17 at 7 p.m.

Renowned Irish singer Éilís Kennedy and acclaimed archguitarist Peter Blanchette join forces in a program that pairs Irish traditional song with the premiere of “This World is not Conclusion” — Blanchette’s newly composed settings of Emily Dickinson’s poems. When Kennedy arrived in the Pioneer Valley in 2024, she realized she had passed Dickinson’s home in Amherst on her way to Blanchette’s in Northampton. The two soon discovered a shared reverence for Dickinson’s work. Over the past year, they have collaborated to create what Blanchette calls “songs inspired by the radical slant of Emily’s genius.”

Outdoor Carillon Concert

Trinity United Methodist Church, Springfield

Thursday, July 17 at 7 p.m.

Trinity’s sixty-bell carillon, which was installed in 1929, is a local musical treasure. This summer’s concert will be the first since it underwent a restoration last year. Ellen Dickinson, a talented carillonneur from Trinity College in Hartford, will play works by Anton Dvorak, Gustav Holst and Isaac Albeniz, and some of her own compositions. Plus, the church will serve a free light supper of hot dogs and hamburgers!

Race Street Salsa Fest

De la Luz, Holyoke

Friday, July 18 and Saturday, July 19

It’s the premiere of a new festival — 2 days of food, rhythm, music, culture, and connection on the edge of Holyoke’s Puerto Rican Cultural District. Friday includes outdoor music, a community meal, a mezcal tasting, Sharina y su Conjunto Guajiba, the Orquesta El Macabeo and more. Saturday features a kid’s concert with MISTER G, a salsa canning workshop, Miguel Periche Afro-Cuban Dance, Las Karamba, and a late-night drum circle.

Isamu Noguchi: Landscapes of Time

The Clark, Williamstown

Saturday, July 19 – Monday, Oct. 13

Visionary Japanese American artist Isamu Noguchi moved through time not as a straight line, but as a cut across past, present, and future. From ancient stone to stainless steel, from the Stone Age to the Space Age, his work explored what it means to belong beyond time. This new exhibit explores the artist’s lifelong dance with time over a six-decade career that blurred the line between art and life.

30th Annual Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival

Look Park, Northampton

Saturday July 19 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

This is the second largest Scottish Festival in New England, and the only one in Massachusetts. Look Park will come alive with Highland pipers and drummers, sheep herding, lively Celtic music and Irish dance demonstrations, a whiskey tasting, and more. This year’s line up of music on the Main Stage includes Albannach, Waking Finnegan, and The Devil’s Brigade.

Dedication of new W.E.B. Du Bois Monument

Mason Public Library, Great Barrington

Saturday, July 19 at 2 p.m.

Three years ago, a group of local citizens began raising funds to celebrate Great Barrington’s most famous native son by erecting a monument to him in front of the Mason Public Library. Du Bois’ bronze likeness has been captured by nationally acclaimed sculptor Richard Blake. The multi-day celebration includes a cocktail party at the library, a panel discussion at Chesterwood, a forum at Jacob’s Pillow, and more.

Mohawk Trail Concerts: Trio Ondata

Charlemont Federated Church

Saturday, July 19 at 5 p.m.

Michael Ferri, violin, Miriam Liske-Doorandish, cello and Anthony Ratinov, piano, formed Trio Ondata in 2021 while students at Yale University. A bold and exploratory young ensemble, they have always been drawn to the fringes of the classical repertoire by the belief that music is an ever-evolving, vital means of connection across time and place. They take the Mohawk Train Concert stage with a rich program featuring works by Haydn, Schumann, Gity Razaz, and Arno Babadjanian.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Shea Theater, Turners Falls

Saturday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m.

2025 marks Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s 65th anniversary. During the dark years of South African Apartheid, Ladysmith Black Mambazo followed a path of peaceful protest through songs of hope and love. When Nelson Mandela was released from prison, in 1990, he said that Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s music was a powerful message of peace that he listened to while in jail. The group would not only conquer all of South Africa, but would become a worldwide phenomenon, winning more GRAMMY Awards (5), and receiving more GRAMMY Award nominations (19), than any World Music group in the history of recorded music.

Puccini’s Tosca

Koussevitzky Music Shed, Tanglewood

Saturday, July 19 at 8 p.m.

Andris Nelsons, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and a cast of phenomenal singers bring Puccini’s operatic tale of love and treachery, “Tosca,” to the Koussevitzky Music Shed — and the lawn. Floria Tosca (sung by soprano Kristine Opolais) struggles to save her lover, painter Mario Cavaradossi (sung by tenor Seok Jong Baek), from the sadistic chief of police, Baron Scarpia (sung by baritone Bryn Terfel.) Check out what else is happening at Tanglewood this week.

Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity Pickleball Tournament

The Picklr, Westfield

Sunday, July 20 at 2 p.m.

Head to Westfield for a fun and energetic pickleball tournament in support of Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity’s mission to build strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership in Hampden County. Seasoned players and rookies alike will play a “King of the Court” three-person style play. Tickets include prizes, snacks and refreshments, swag bags, and ridiculous amounts of fun. All are welcome to participate or spectate.

Tracy Grammer

Studio 9, North Adams

Sunday, July 20 at 4 p.m.

A couple of years ago we celebrated my birthday with a weekend in North Adams that included a show at Studio 9. Let me tell you, this is a gorgeous venue with superb acoustics! Tracy Grammer is a contemporary folk singer, writer, actor, director, multi-instrumentalist, cat-whisperer, and fearless navigator of the heart. Combine Tracy’s concert at Studio 9, a visit to MASS MoCA and supper at PUBLIC eat+drink for a perfect day in North Adams. Plus! Tracy will be performing live on Friday’s Fabulous 413.

Young@Heart Chorus Magical Mystery Tour

Look Park Sanctuary, Florence

Tuesday, July 22 at 7 p.m.

Valley favorites Young@Heart will take over the Sanctuary at Look Park, performing songs by artists ranging from Blur to The Beatles, and from Mavis Staples to Marianne Faithfull, taking you on a magical tour of some of their best music. Young@Heart is more than just a chorus — it’s a testament to living boldly and creatively, proving that you can grow old without growing boring. Y@H will be joined by Norma Dream, fronted by Norma Jean Haynes, who is the daughter of the late, great Chris Haynes, Y@H’s longtime accordion player. In the event of rain, the show will go on indoors at Bombyx.

Mill River Archery

Hampshire College Outdoor Range

Mill River Archery, a nonprofit club dedicated to making archery accessible to everyone, opened in April of this year. With experienced coaches, regular events, and a strong sense of community, Mill River Archery is a place where archers can challenge themselves while having fun. Intrigued? The club offers intro classes on a regular basis.