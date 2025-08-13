Culture to Do: Aug. 13, 2025

Shakespeare & Company: The Taming of the Shrew

Tina Packer Playhouse, Lenox

Thursday, Aug. 14 – Sunday, Aug. 24

Step into the world of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, with its timeless themes of identity, gender roles, and the clash of wills. Meet the fiery and fiercely independent Katherine, whose spirited nature meets its match in the cunning Petruchio as they embark on a hilarious and clever exploration of love, power, and transformation.

Concerts in the Park: Aquanett

Forest Park Amphitheater

Thursday, Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Come out for an evening of great live music, good company, and summer vibes in one of Springfield’s most beautiful parks. The Aquanett experience is anchored by the sound of metal bands like Bon Jovi and Whitesnake. Their concerts are wild and flashy, bringing back the sound, the clothes, and the hair that marked the '80s. Tip: enter the park for free after 5 p.m. at the Sumner Avenue and Route 5 entrances.

Dirty Dozen Brass Band

De La Luz Soundstage, Holyoke

Thursday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m.

Get ready for a night of soul, spice, and serious groove as the legendary Dirty Dozen Brass Band brings their high-octane New Orleans sound to De La Luz Soundstage. For over four decades, this iconic ensemble has redefined what a brass band can be — blending funk, jazz, bebop, and second line rhythms into an explosive live show. Before the band hits the stage, enjoy a specially curated New Orleans–inspired dinner menu from the café. Check out their NPR Tiny Desk concert.

Chester Theatre: Mr. Joy

Thursday, Aug. 14 – Sunday, Aug 17

Godfrey Simmons stars in the last show in Chester Theater’s 2025 season. A Harlem community takes stock when a Chinese immigrant’s shoe repair shop mysteriously doesn’t open one morning, causing an array of customers to realize what the shop owner has meant in their lives. In a tour-de-force performance, one actor plays all of Mr. Joy’s customers, from the bubbly eleven-year-old Clarissa to the sincere and savvy Bessie, leader of the “Gansta Grannies.” From them we learn about the profound impact the shop owner had on each of their lives, and the invisible ties that bind us all.

Giant Bubbles with Mr. Vinny

Springfield Museums

Friday, August 15 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Big bubbles, big. Using giant bubble wands he designed and constructed himself, Mr. Vinny will gather kids for an hour-long bubble show. Big, giant, beautiful bubbles will fill the air above and all around while “Mr. Vinny” makes jokes, answers questions, and creates good-hearted and surprising fun. Free with museum admission.

Unity House Players: Hadestown: Teen Edition

Unitarian Universalist Society of Greater Springfield

Friday Aug. 15 – Sunday Aug. 24

This full-length production of Anaïs Mitchell’s haunting, jazz-inflected folk opera follows Orpheus’ mythical quest to overcome Hades and regain the favor of his one true love, Eurydice. Under the artistic and musical direction of Elisabeth Weber, a talented cast of young performers between the ages of 13 and 19 from at least five surrounding towns has been rehearsing this piece several times a week over the past three months.

Berkshire Pulse at Arts Alive!

Chesterwood, Stockbridge

Friday, Aug. 15 at 5:30 p.m.

Chesterwood is the former summer home and studio of Daniel Chester French , sculptor of the Lincoln Memorial Abraham Lincoln statue and a leading artist of his era. A week-long residency, Sponsored by Berkshire Pulse culminates in a site-specific performance on the grounds of Chesterwood. Facilitated by choreographer and teacher Matthew Cumbie, this original work uses dance and storytelling to respond to the natural and built landscapes and rich histories of Chesterwood.

Sue Foley

Iron Horse, Northampton

Saturday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m.

Sue Foley is a multi-award-winning blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter whose latest album, One Guitar Woman: A Tribute to the Female Pioneers of Guitar, was nominated for the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Traditional Blues Album. Known for her fiery playing and soulful voice, Foley blends Texas blues grit with refined fingerstyle technique, whether on her signature pink paisley Fender Telecaster or a hand-built flamenco guitar.

Tasting Notes: The Tanglewood Wine and Food Festival

Highwood Manor House Lawn, Tanglewood

Saturday, Aug. 16 from 12 – 4 p.m.

Enjoy tastes of wines from near and far with deep roots in the world of music, curated by Lenox's own Dare Bottleshop & Provisions. These wines will be paired with complementary bites from the best restaurants throughout the Berkshires like Cello and Doctor Sax House. Berkshires Jazz will provide live entertainment to accompany the tasting. A ticket to the festival also includes access to a BSO Open Rehearsal beginning at 10:30 a.m. with conductor Dima Slobodeniouk and piano soloist Jean-Yves Thibaudet.

Cordovas

The Drake, Amherst

Saturday, Aug. 16 at 8 pm.

Cordovas is a Nashville-based Americana and country-rock band, formed around Joe Firstman's songwriting and featuring a rich sound layered with tight harmonies. The band's music often incorporates Southern storytelling, cosmic themes, and a classic, yet distinct, American roots-rock sound, drawing comparisons to bands like The Grateful Dead and The Allman Brothers.

A French/Breton Jam Session

Great Falls Discovery Center, Turners Falls

Sunday, Aug. 17 at 2:30 p.m.

An informal group of musicians gathers to play the enchanting traditional dance music from France and Brittany, commonly known as bal folk. This is not a performance but rather a coming together of musically minded friends. The event is free and open to the public.

Sevenars Season Finale: The Sparky Quartet

The Academy, 15 Ireland Street just off Rte. 112, South Worthington

Sunday, August 17 at 4 p.m.

The Sparky Quartet, formed in tribute to late master clarinetist Bob Sparkman, has long roots at Sevenars starting from Bob's collaborations with treasured pianist and composer Clifton J. "Jerry" Noble, Jr. With bassist Kara Noble, their jazz trio wizardry became a tradition for Sevenars finales. In 2023, they became a quartet with the addition Devine on violin and flute and Jon Van Eps on percussion. Together they make magic!

Transformance 35: Immigrant Song

Pines Theater at Look Park, Florence

Tuesday, Aug. 19 from 4:30 – 9:30 p.m.

For 35 years, The Northampton Arts Council has curated a unique and thrilling music odyssey where local musicians to step into the shoes of legendary international artists. This year’s theme, Immigrant Song, pays tribute to the journeys of people across the globe with performances inspired by superstars such as Björk, Bob Marley & The Wailers, Kraftwerk, Sinéad O’Connor, Fela Kuti, Daft Punk, and many more. The Fabulous 413’s Kaliis Smith will perform with Soul Magnets as Toots & The Maytals!

The Glenn Miller Orchestra

Academy of Music, Northampton

Wednesday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.

“In The Mood” for swing music? The most popular and sought after big band of all time returns to Northampton for an evening of swing music at the Academy. The orchestra, lead singers, and vocal group will perform their catalog of big band classics just the way they would have over 80 years ago when Glenn Miller stood in front of his band. It is a show that continues to transport audiences back in time and is as nostalgic as it is exciting.

Trustees of Reservations: Ashintully Gardens

27-1 Sodem Road, Tyringham

Nestled within the forested hills of the Tyringham Valley, Ashintully Gardens blends formal and informal gardens and the ruins of a historic mansion in an intimate setting with a multi-generational history. You can follow a half-mile woodland trail to the ruins of the Marble Palace looking north over the valley.