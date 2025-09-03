Culture to Do: Sept. 3, 2025

Franklin County Fair

85 Wisdom Way, Greenfield

Thursday, Sept. 4 – Sunday, Sept. 7

It’s the 176th Franklin County Fair and this year’s theme is aptly “A Blue Ribbon Affair.” It debuted as a cattle show on the Greenfield Town Common, and has been held every year since, through world wars, dust bowl droughts, even stock market collapses. Today it has all you want: music, food, rides, demos and much more.

The Solomon Diaries

Temple Israel, Greenfield

Thursday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m.

Songs of freedom, rebellion, celebration, tradition, independence, loss, hope, decay and renewal — The Solomon Diaries is inspired by the fascinating history and modern remnants of the Borscht Belt. Clarinetist Sam Sadigursky is a member of the Philip Glass Ensemble and recently toured with Bruce Hornsby. Accordionist and multi-instrumentalist Nathan Koci has performed with The Knights, Alarm Will Sound, and Bang on a Can. Hosted by Antenna Cloud Farm.

Mike’s Maze: Celebrating 25 Amazing Years

Warner Farm, 23 South Main Street, Sunderland

Friday, Sept. 5 – Sunday, Nov. 2

Fridays 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturdays, Sundays, & Columbus Day 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

What? Mike’s Maze is celebrating 25 years! Pretty sure we went to the first one when my son was a little guy. This year you can take a walk down memory lane in the 8-acre cornfield and relive some games and creations from the past 25 years. Shoot out the giant slide, send spuds soaring at the potato cannons, launch into flight on the jump pad, ride and race the pedal carts, go to the petting zoo, and of course, make your way through this year’s amazing maze!

Latino Arts Festival 2025

Springfield Museums

Friday, Sept. 5 from 5 – 8 p.m.

In partnership with the Mi Museo Committee, the Springfield Museums present the 3rd annual Latino Arts Festival. It’s s a celebration of the myriad arts and rich cultures of the Puerto Rican, Cuban, Afro-Cuban, Portuguese, Mexican, Dominican, and Central and South American populations of Greater Springfield. Tour two special exhibitions from the Museo de Arte de Ponce in Puerto Rico. Enjoy music by The Goza Latin Band, DJ Cowboy, and Bomba de Aqui. Plus, complimentary hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, and hands-on activities. Free and open to the public.

Tropa Magica

Marigold Theater, Easthampton

Friday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m.

East L.A.’s Tropa Magica are rolling through with their signature blend of psychedelic cumbia, garage punk, and all-out high-energy chaos. The Pacheco brothers throw down one of the most fun, unpredictable live sets out there, channeling their nostalgia for 90s grunge rock, 60s psychedelic Peruvian cumbia, and East LA backyard parties.

52nd Annual Mattoon Arts Festival

Matoon Street, Springfield

Saturday, Sept. 6 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This gorgeous festival, with over 90 exhibitors, is held in Springfield’s first historic district, on a street lined with restored brick Victorian row houses. The longest running arts festival in the Valley, it offers a vibrant mix of shopping, local food, music, and direct connection with the makers. Lovely and tons of fun!

Arcadia Players: Andrus Madsen in Concert

South Church, Amherst

Saturday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m.

Artistic Director Andrus Madsen gets the Arcadia Players 2025 – 2026 series going with a program of 17th-century South German and Austrian keyboard music on harpsichord and on South Church's splendid 1896 Casavant organ. The concert will focus on composers, including Johann Pachelbel, whose music lean heavily toward expression and color. Expect deep joy, profound sadness, and heartfelt tenderness.

Bluegrass Jam Session

CitySpace, Easthampton

Saturday Sept. 6 at 4 p.m.

Join bluegrass musician David Clark Carroll and CitySpace for a fun, open bluegrass jam! Bring your instruments and your favorite tunes — from Bill Monroe to the Stanley Brothers and beyond. David Clark Carroll is a powerhouse bluegrass musician and the founder of Daring Coyotes, a progressive bluegrass band known for captivating performances across New England. Held every first Saturday of the month during Art Walk Easthampton, this free monthly jam brings the community together for music, connection, and good old-fashioned fun.

Pioneer Valley Symphony: Music in the Orchard

Park Hill Orchard, Easthampton

Saturday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m.

With the combination of delicious apples, a stunning setting, and an annual sculpture exhibit, Park Hill Orchard is one of the places that always makes me feel grateful to be living in the 413. This Saturday, it goes to another level with a music stroll provided by members of the Pioneer Valley Symphony. You'll join a small group and be led on a walk through the historic orchard, pausing at musical stations to experience short instrumental and choral interludes along the way. Free and open to the public with an optional donation to the PVS.

David Lane Theater: The Belly of Paris

Adams Theater, Adams

Saturday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

North Adams-based artist David Lane has been in residency at the Adams Theater since Aug. 24, having received a 2025 Jim Henson Foundation Grant to develop a puppet production based on Emile Zola’s “The Belly of Paris” — a tale of the working class in 1870’s Paris. To reinforce the story’s place in time, David is using only materials that would have been around in the 1870s — wood, paper mâché, natural fabrics. Because one of Zola’s best friends was the painter Cezanne, he’s is building a saturated and layered look into his puppet characters to match Cezanne’s style.

Lake Street Dive

MASS MoCA, North Adams

Saturday, Sept. 6 at 8 p.m.

Lake Street Dive formed in 2004 at the New England Conservatory of Music. In 2010, they collaborated with Northampton’s Signature Sounds to release their “Lake Street Dive” album. They push the possibilities of pop music as a unifying force through their eclectic sound — an original cross-pollination of soul, folk, jazz, classic pop, and more. Their all-embracing ethos has earned them an international reputation as a beloved live band known for building connection among every crowd.

Pioneer Valley Picture Show

Memorial Hall Museum, Deerfield

Saturday, Sept. 6 – Friday, Oct. 31

Perhaps you've noticed: western Mass. is a popular movie-making destination. This new temporary exhibit chronicles 100+ years of movie-making on location throughout the Pioneer Valley, with an emphasis on the contributions of local cast and crew members.

Longmeadow Pride

Longmeadow Town Green

Sunday Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Longmeadow Pride’s mission is to bring support, engagement, and resources to the LGBTQ+ community in Longmeadow and the surrounding area. It’s a place to learn about community resources and enjoy music, food, and activities. Last year I particularly appreciated the chance to study the huge collection of pride flags that ran down the middle of the green.

Dreaming in Diaspora: A Hilltop Klezmer Mini-Fest

Antenna Cloud Farm Outdoor Stage, Gill

Sunday, Sept. 7 from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Led by musicians and cultural organizers Jordan Wax, Rachel Leader, Ariel Shapiro, Weaver, and Richie Barshay, plus special guests, this mini-fest will include a special program for kids, an inclusive klezmer jam session, a singing workshop with live musical accompaniment, a BYO community dinner, and a klezmer concert of folk songs, dance repertoire and original compositions.

Chamber @ The Drake: Edward Arron & Jeewon Park

The Drake, Amherst

Sunday, Sept. 7 at 4 p.m.

Here’s the first concert of the Chamber @ The Drake 2025 – 2026 season. The folks at the Drake have designed the series to provide an informal way to experience chamber music. There's a bar in the back, so you can have a drink while listening up close to top-notch artists in an intimate setting. After the concert, there’s time to mingle with the artists. And the ticket prices are easy on the wallet. Edward Arron, cello, is the co-artistic director with his wife, pianist Jeewon Park, of the Performing Artists in Residence series at the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown. In 2021, Aeolian Classics released their recording of Beethoven’s Complete works for cello and piano.

Then & Now: A Pictorial Retrospective of 125 Years of Memory Keeping

Amherst History Center, 45 Boltwood Walk

Opening reception Wednesday, Sept. 10 from 5 –7 p.m.

The Amherst History Center is a new satellite space of the Amherst Historical Society. Its inaugural exhibition is a collaboration between the Amherst Historical Society and students at Amherst Regional High School. Curator Elizabeth Cardarapoli pulled archive images of people, places, and daily life in Amherst circa 1895-1905. These historic “then” photographers were given to digital photography class students who allowed their creative interpretation to capture the “now.” The resulting images are poignant, artistic, and surprising.