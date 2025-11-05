Culture to Do: Nov. 5, 2025

Valley Light Opera: H.M.S. Pinafore

Academy of Music, Northampton

Thursday, Nov. 6 – Sunday, Nov. 9

Valley Light Opera celebrates its 50th Anniversary with a stunning production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s HMS Pinafore — the show that started it all. This beloved story about social status, rank, forbidden love, and societal pressures has transcended time for all the best reasons. With a full orchestra, a charmingly nautical set and VLO’s famously beautiful costumes, this production will be a feast for the ears, eyes and heart.

Hats: A Celebration of History and Culture Through the Art of Millinery in Amherst

Hats exhibited at 10 locations throughout Amherst

The Ancestral Bridges Foundation is dedicated to uncovering the obscured, erased, and lesser-known histories of Black and Afro-Indigenous roots of Amherst. Its founder and executive director, Anika Lopes, is also a fabulous milliner. Hatts: A Celebration of History and Culture Through the Art of Millinery in Amherst is a special townwide exhibit showcasing historic and modern hat designs representing the fashion, style, traditions, and unseen labor that fueled the hat making industry in the Connecticut River Valley and beyond. Where are the hats? Here!

Related event

The Art of Costume Design for Film & TV with Screening of Clueless

Amherst Cinema

Monday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.

Anika Lopes is bringing her friend, Mona May, to Amherst Cinema. Mona is an award-winning costume designer known for her costume design work on the movie Clueless, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Anika will lead seminar discussion and book signing with Mona May, followed by the screening of Clueless.

The Horse of Jenin by Alaa Shehada

Bowker Auditorium

Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Built from the debris of a major invasion, the Horse of Jenin sculpture became a constant presence in Alaa Shehada’s life as he grew up in occupied Palestine. It stood proudly in the center of the city for twenty years, symbolizing hope and resistance. Then, on October 29, 2023, an Israeli bulldozer entered the city, ripping the sculpture from its place — and from its people. Now, Shehada is left to wonder, what happened to the horse? Constructed from fragments of Shehada’s memories, The Horse of Jenin is an entertaining, engaging, and humorous ode to the power of imagination and the resilience it inspires.

La Mimosa Collective

Northampton Community Music Center

Friday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.

Did you know that the mimosa flower is an international symbol of female empowerment? And we can be sure that this group of musicians will treat us to a powerful concert. Caitlin Felsman, mezzo-soprano; Yu-Mei Wei, piano; Colleen Jennings, violin; Elizabeth Rose, viola; Deborah Sherr, cello and Sarah Swersey, flute will perform works by Mahler, Ravel, Rebecca Clarke, and Jennifer Higdon.

Crafts of Colrain Open Studio Tour

Saturday, Nov. 8 and Sunday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Tucked beneath the Vermont state line and above the Deerfield River, Colrain has long been a refuge for creative people looking for a beautiful place to do their work. Nineteen artists and artisans will open their doors across sixteen studios, welcoming the public to experience a wide range of work, from fine art and the fiber arts to jewelry, pottery, wood, and more. This self-guided tour winds through Colrain’s scenic back roads, offering not only a chance to discover exceptional craft but also to enjoy the town’s breathtaking autumn landscapes.

Jazz Age Illustration

Norman Rockwell Museum, Stockbridge

Opens Saturday, Nov. 8

Step back into the vibrant world of the 1920s and 1930s with Jazz Age Illustration, a major exhibition exploring the art of popular illustration during this transformative era. Featuring over 100 works by renowned artists such as Aaron Douglas, John Held Jr., and Frank E. Schoonover, the exhibition delves into the cultural impact of illustration during a time of dramatic social change.

The Met Live in HD: Puccini’s La bohème

Saturday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m.

Hampshire Mall in Hadley, West Springfield 15, Memorial Hall Theater in Shelburne Falls, Beacon Cinema in Pittsfield, The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington

When it comes to sets for grand opera, nothing tops Franco Zeffirelli’s lavish Met production of La bohème that debuted back in 1981. They don’t build them like this anymore! I remember watching a Great Performances broadcast of it on little analog TV tuned to KQED in San Francisco. Now we get to see it in HD on a huge screen in a movie theater. This production features Soprano Juliana Grigoryan as the seamstress Mimì, opposite tenor Freddie De Tommaso as poet Rodolfo.

Would You Like Angels with That?

St. Philips Episcopal Church, Easthampton

Saturday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m.

This production of a new play by local author Linda McCullough Moore promises to be rich in poetry and music, deep in thought and merriment. According to Linda, “Life gives us lots to laugh and cry about. The play wonders, in its own wistful way, might there also be some sense to be made of the whole adventure?”

It's The Wildest

Bombyx, Florence

Saturday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m.

In the 1950s, Louis Prima and Keely Smith turned a tiny Las Vegas lounge into the most coveted after hours party, with a mix of jazz, swing, novelty music, and rock ‘n roll. Mark Gionfriddo, Nikki Gorts and a five-piece band pay homage to this renowned duo featuring gems from the American Popular Songbook. Nikki was raised in Springfield and regularly performs in musicals throughout the Valley. A native of Holyoke, Mark has been at Mount Holyoke College since 1986 where he is a piano instructor in piano, director and founder of the Jazz Ensembles, and more. He’s also the musical director for the Young@Heart Chorus. So much talent!

Grace Church Harvest Concert

Grace Episcopal Church, Amherst

Saturday, Nov. 8 at 4 p.m.

Featuring renowned cellist Mark Fraser, this eclectic concert will span classical to contemporary and secular to sacred. According to our friends at the Hampshire Music Club, “Dean Kell will play flute with the Silverwood Quartet (two flutes, piano, and cello). Dick Damon will play organ, Estela Olevsky will be on piano, and Smith's choral conductor and tenor Hanif Lawrence will both sing and direct the Grace Church choir.” Donations will support the organ fund.

East Forest: An Evening of Sonic Ceremony and Inner Exploration

HOPE Center for the Arts, Springfield

Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.

Known for his “lush” (Rolling Stone) and “blissful” (NPR) music, East Forest weaves ambient, neoclassical, electronic, and avant-pop in emotive, cinematic compositions. The immersive setting of the Hope Theatre is a perfect place to experience a live East Forest concert. 100% of all sales benefit the HOPE’s free programs which partner with public schools, counselors, and regional arts organizations to provide youth with free access to real training, state-of-the-art equipment.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra

Fiesta Sinfonica: A Symphonic Celebration

Springfield Symphony Hall

Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Get ready for a night of rhythmic style! Guest Conductor Herb Smith will lead the SSO in a vibrant program featuring Latin American and Spanish styles of music. Other guest artists: The Mambo Kings, a Latin Jazz quintet that plays jazz, pop music standards, classic Afro-Cuban tunes, and original compositions. They will be joined by Soprano Camille Zamora performing classic Latin tunes. Plus! There’s a VIP meet and greet on Friday evening at the Wycoff Country Club in Holyoke.

Marshall Crenshaw

Iron Horse, Northampton

Sunday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.

Born in 1953 in Detroit, Michigan, Marshall Crenshaw was born in Detroit in 1953. His first big break came in 1978 playing John Lennon in “Beatlemania”, first as an understudy in New York. And so began a career that’s spanned four decades, 13 albums, Grammy and Golden Globe nominations, film and TV appearances (Buddy Holly in “La Bamba”) and thousands of live performances. Marshall Crenshaw’s musical output has maintained a consistent fidelity to the qualities of artfulness and passion.

Patricia Smith Poetry Reading

Weinstein Auditorium, Smith College

Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

Patricia Smith is an American poet, spoken-word performer, playwright, author, writing teacher, and former journalist. “The Intentions of Thunder,” Smith’s newest publication, features new and selected poetry in a celebration of her ever-evolving literary legacy. This event is free and open to the public.

HOLIDAY PREVIEW

The Lighting of the Quadrangle 2025

Springfield Museums

Friday, Nov. 28 from 5 – 7 p.m.

The spectacular architecture and beautifully landscaped grounds of the Museums will sparkle against a dazzling outdoor lighting display. This festive holiday celebration features appearances by the Grinch and Santa Claus, music, refreshments, and more. Plus visit The Grinch’s Grotto and Jurassic Gingerbread. Free and open to the public. Museum admission is not required.

Christmas by Candlelight

Old Sturbridge Village

Opens Friday, Nov. 28 with multiple dates through Dec. 30

Experience the history of Christmas festivities at Old Sturbridge Village. Relish old traditions and create new ones as you watch demonstrations of classic Christmas projects, stroll through the decorated Village and Christmas Tree Trail, listen to stories, sample sweet treats, and more. Embark on a musical journey through the 19th century with Upon a Midnight Clear: An Acoustic New England Christmas. Buy tickets by Thursday, Nov. 27 for the best price of the season.

Winterlights

Naumkeag, Stockbridge

Open multiple dates from Friday, Nov. 28 through Saturday, Jan. 3Naumkeag is a public garden and historic home in Stockbridge. It was the summer retreat of Joseph Choate, a prominent New York attorney and U.S. Ambassador to Great Britain. It was bequeathed to The Trustees in 1958. Every winter, the grounds of Naumkeag offer a magical outdoor experience at Naumkeag as it sparkles with thousands of shimmering and artfully designed holiday lights.

Tiny Glass Tavern: Messe de Minuit

Edwards Church, Northampton

Friday Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

An eclectic holiday concert built around Marc-Antoine Charpentier's folk-inspired midnight mass performed by the newly-formed Tiny Glass Camerata, vocal soloists, and a chamber orchestra of fine local early music specialists. Also on the program — early, folk, and original music with Sophie Michaux, mezzo-soprano; Kimaya Diggs, soprano and guitar; Timothy Parsons, counter-tenor and banjo; Corey Hart, tenor; Benjamin Katz, organ; and Adam Jacob Simon, baritone, organ, guitar, piano, mandolin, and more. Expect this one to sell out!

Pioneer Valley Ballet: The Nutcracker

Friday, Dec. 12 – Sunday, Dec. 14

Pioneer Valley Ballet’s beloved holiday tradition, filled with enchanting characters, stunning choreography, and Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, is a lovely way to celebrate the season with family and friends.

Valley Players: It’s a Wonderful Life

Blue Heron Restaurant, Sunderland

Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 12 – 20

Dinner at 5:30 p.m.; show at 6:30 p.m.

This dinner-theater production imagines the beloved holiday classic as a 1940s radio play, performed live on stage with foley sound effects and a cast of six actors playing all forty roles. Directed by Chris Rohmann. Your ticket includes a gourmet three-course meal.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops

Springfield Symphony Hall

Saturday, Dec 13 at 4 p.m.

Celebrate the holiday season with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and Chorus in a program that blends holiday classics with the rich and vibrant spirit of Latin music. William Waldrop returns as guest conductor to lead the orchestra in Latin-inspired versions of classics, such as Caribbean Sleigh Ride and Jingle Bells.

Pioneer Valley Symphony Holiday Pops

Greenfield High School Auditorium

Saturday, Dec 13 at 4 p.m.

Ring in the holiday season with family-friendly singalong favorites and a new arrangement by Anthony Ferreira, before venturing into some Grinch-inspired shenanigans! Featuring the PVS Orchestra, Chorus, Youth Orchestra, and Strings for Kids.

Kimaya Diggs Holiday Show

Iron Horse, Northampton

Friday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.

One part jazz show, one part campy variety, and one part elf magic (if that's a thing), the Kimaya Diggs & Friends Holiday Show is for lovers of tinsel, sing-along fanatics, and folks who want to kick off the holiday season in style.

Arcadia Players: A German Holiday

Grace Episcopal Church, Amherst

Saturday Dec. 20 at 3 p.m.

The showpiece of this concert will be the Missa Dei Filii (Mass for the Son of God) by Jan Dismas Zelenka, this distinctive and often overlooked composer's most ebullient choral work. Plus, selections from the Cantatas for Advent and Christmas by Johann Sebastian Bach.

Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show

HOPE Center for the Arts, Springfield

Saturday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

For more than seven decades, the Blind Boys of Alabama have lifted spirits around the world with their timeless harmonies and soul-stirring gospel sound. Their celebrated Christmas program is a joyful blend of traditional holiday classics and soul-infused gospel songs, delivered with the Blind Boys’ trademark vocal power and heartfelt conviction.

Paul Winter Consort: Celebrating The Winter Solstice

Bombyx, Florence

Sunday, Dec. 21 at 3 and 7 p.m.

In 1980, Paul Winter and the Consort were invited to be artists-in-residence at New York’s Cathedral of St. John the Divine. Since that time, the Winter Solstice Celebration has become a beloved annual tradition in New York City and for millions around the country, broadcast live on NPR. The intimate concert at Bombyx will include vocalist Theresa Thomason, Eugene Friesen on cello, Bulgarian bassist Peter Slavov, Brazilian drummer Rogério Boccato, with Paul Winter on soprano sax. Warning: this sells out quickly.

Bach at New Year’s: The Six Brandenburg Concertos

The Academy of Music, Northampton onTuesday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m.

The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington on Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

This Berkshire Bach favorite returns with Artistic Director Eugene Drucker leading the Berkshire Bach Ensemble in performances of all six iconic Brandenburg Concertos.