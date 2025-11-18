Culture to Do Nov. 19, 2025

March for the Food Bank with Monte Belmonte

Monday, Nov. 24: Springfield – Northampton

Tuesday, Nov. 25: Northampton – Greenfield

Every year the Food Bank and Monte Belmonte lead a 43-mile-long march against hunger from Springfield to Greenfield. Monte, Congressman Jim McGovern, Food Bank Executive Director Andrew Morehouse, and marchers fundraise to support the mission of the Food Bank and spread awareness about how hunger affects people throughout the region. This year’s goal is $650,000 — the equivalent of 1,300,000 meals! You can be a Marcher, a donor, or both!

Berkshire Mini March

Starts and ends at Hot Plate Brewing Co., Pittsfield

Saturday, Nov. 22 from 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

New this year! Join Monte Belmonte and Food Bank supporters in downtown Pittsfield for the Berkshire Mini-March, a 3-mile walk beginning and ending at Hot Plate Brewing. Stay at Hot Plate from 12 - 2 p.m. for an after-party with beverages, lunch, and live music.

NEPM’s Smart and Funny People: Ira Glass

Academy of Music, Northampton

Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026 at 8 p.m.

NEPM Member Pre-Sale available now with code NEPMLOVE

Ticket sales open to the public on Friday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m.

Get tickets now for “An Evening with Ira Glass.” He’s the voice and creator of This American Life, which has shaped the way millions of us experience stories since 1995. His work has earned nine Peabody Awards, the first-ever Pulitzer Prize for audio journalism, and a spot in the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry. As an NEPM Culture to Do subscriber, you can great seats now before tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. The promo code is NEPMLOVE.

Fall Festival of Shakespeare

Shakespeare & Company, Lenox

Thursday, Nov. 20 – Sunday, Nov. 23

Now in its 37th year, the Fall Festival of Shakespeare brings together more than 500 high school students from 10 schools across Massachusetts and New York for a nine-week, non-competitive exploration of Shakespeare’s plays culminating in full-scale productions at their schools and on the main stage at the Tina Packer Playhouse. Participating schools include Berkshire Waldorf High School, Pittsfield High, Lenox Memorial High, Lee Middle and High Schools, Monument Mountain, Springfield Central High School and Mt. Greylock Regional High School.

Valley Voices Season 11 Premiere

Bombyx, Florence

Thursday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 pm

The Academy of Music Theatre presents Season 11 of the Valley Voices Story Slam series featuring true stories told live without notes by your friends and neighbors. The audience picks the winner, and a storytelling star is born. Grab a beverage and get ready for a night of great entertainment.

Nightwood

The Mount, Lenox

Selected dates Friday, Nov. 21 – Saturday, Jan. 3 from 5 – 8 p.m.

Inspired by the natural world, NightWood combines cinematic music, theatrical lighting, and scenic elements to create encounters that evoke wonder, delight, and mystery throughout the forest and gardens of Edith Wharton’s Home. Plus! The NightWood Café will be serving drinks and seasonal treats in the Mansion courtyard and the bookstore will be open for holiday shopping.

Seconds Sale

Snow Farm, Williamsburg

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays Nov. 21 – 30

Snow Farm is a nonprofit residential craft school in Williamsburg. Every year at the end of their workshop season they transform the Snow Farm dining hall and studios into spacious galleries featuring work from over 250 artists. There are so many treasures — in glass, ceramics, clothing, jewelry, baskets, wood, cards, prints, ornaments, and more — that they show new pieces every weekend.

Northampton Antiquarian Book, Ephemera, and Book Arts Fair

Northampton Center for the Arts at 33 Hawley

Friday, Nov. 21 from 5 – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Dozens of booksellers and literary publishers from New England and the mid-Atlantic states are headed our way. You'll find a variety of books and ephemera including rare travel books, literary first editions, historic account books and manuscripts, fine letter press printing bindings, small press poetry books, signed books, illustrated books, first editions and more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Forbes Library in Northampton.

Pioneer Valley Capella: Love Is Here to Stay

All Saints Church, South Hadley on Friday Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Edwards Church, Northampton on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

The central work on the program is Emanuel Astorga’s exquisite Stabat mater for chorus and strings. Composed during the early 1700’s, it became one of the most frequently performed choral works of the eighteenth century. Not so much these days. Astorga’s forgotten masterpiece is paired with “Muusika”, a short work by the contemporary Estonian composer Pärt Uusberg. The concert concludes with three songs by George and Ira Gershwin, in new choral arrangements by Pioneer Valley Capella director Geoffrey Hudson.

Sprites, Spells, and Splashes: Magical Beings in Picture Book Art

Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, Amherst

Opens Saturday, Nov. 22

This enchanting exhibition explores the rich visual traditions of fairies, mermaids, wizards, and other supernatural beings through beloved picture-book illustrations. Featuring more than 30 works from classic and contemporary artists, including Alice Bolam Preston, Leo & Dianne Dillon, and Tony DiTerlizzi, the exhibition invites visitors to discover the artistry behind these fantastical characters and the storytelling power of illustration.

Happy Valley Guitar Orchestra: Final Fantasy

De La Luz Soundstage, Holyoke

Saturday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.

The Happy Valley Guitar Orchestra returns to De La Luz for an unforgettable evening of epic melodies, reimagined through a wall of guitars. For this performance, HVGO takes on the iconic soundtrack of Final Fantasy IV by legendary composer Nobuo Uematsu — music beloved by generations of gamers — interwoven with pieces by J.S. Bach, Stereolab, and other unexpected influences that span centuries and genres.

Music @ Amherst: The Tallis Scholars

Buckley Recital Hall, Amherst College

Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Nov. 22 at 12 a.m.

Founded in 1973 by Peter Phillips, the Tallis Scholars are among the finest Renaissance choral groups in the world. Through the years I’ve seen them perform in San Francisco, Cambridge, Amherst, and Antwerp. The theme for this concert is the Virgin Mary with a program of works by English composers, including some gorgeous examples from the Renaissance, and some modern works, including a new commissioned piece by Matthew Martin. Tickets for the Dec. 6 concert go on sale Saturday. This is likely to sell out fast!

Arts & Craft Supply Swap

Forbes Library, Northampton

Saturday, Nov. 22 from 1 – 4 p.m.

This is a great example of the community-supporting things that libraries do beyond circulating books. Here’s how it works: Check out the lists of accepted items and things you should leave at home. When you arrive, find the labeled tables for different craft categories. Sort and place your contributions on the respective tables. No registration required; all ages welcome. And don’t worry if you don’t have anything to donate. You do not need to bring something to take something. Sweet!

Sarah McQuaid

Unitarian Universalist Society of Amherst

Saturday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.

Sarah McQuaid’s lush, velvety voice combined with her engaging personality and brilliant musicianship on acoustic and electric guitars, keyboards and (occasionally) drum creates a truly immersive experience. Her live performances are full of warmth, wit, and intimacy, and have earned her a loyal following on both sides of the Atlantic. Born in Spain, raised in Chicago, and now settled in rural England, she brings the eclecticism of her background to her songwriting.

Confluence

A.P.E. Gallery, Northampton

Open through Saturday, Dec. 20

The new exhibition features work by three Western Mass. artists: Maren Brown, Felice Caivano, and Tekla McInerney. As the title suggests, the exhibition brings together artworks that touch upon the artists’ shared interests and ideas that have emerged during routine and informal critique sessions that they have been conducting over the years. The exhibition highlights how collaboration and conversation among artists can influence creative direction, while still foregrounding the individuality of each practice. There will be associated Friday evening programs on Nov. 21, Dec. 5, and Dec. 12.

COMING SOON

Lux Deluxe Benefit for the Food Bank of Western Mass

Iron Horse, Northampton

Friday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.

Come out for a night of rock & roll and support your neighbors while you're at it. A year after releasing their self-titled album, Northampton rockers LuxDeluxe are teaming up with the Food Bank of Western Mass to throw a benefit show that helps feed the members of our community that need it, especially during the holiday season.

A Christmas Carol

Unicorn Theater, Stockbridge

Thursday, Dec. 4 – Sunday, Dec. 21

Better get your tickets now for one of Berkshire County’s most cherished holiday traditions — A Christmas Carol. Step into the magic of Victorian England as Charles Dickens’ legendary story comes to life on stage in a dazzling production filled with festive carols and unforgettable characters. Follow the transformation of the cold-hearted Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by four mysterious spirits who guide him through his past, present and future—revealing hard truths, forgotten joys and the hope for redemption.

39th Annual Cottage Street Open Studios and Sale

1 Cottage St, Easthampton

Saturday, Dec. 6, Sunday, Dec 7, and Saturday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

This super popular event spans two weekends in December and features over 30 artists and makers. Stroll through the hallways of the old mill building with curiosity as you discover what’s happening with each unique studio. It’s a great way to support our local artists during the holiday season.

Wilbraham Community Chorus December Concerts

St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, Wilbraham on Sunday, Dec. 7 at 3 p.m.

First Church of Christ in Longmeadow on Saturday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m.

Wilbraham Community Chorus, directed by Raymond Drury and accompanied by Marcia Jackson, will perform a program including classical masterworks of Vivaldi, Morten Lauridsen, John Purifoy, and Jacob Naverud. Plus, a selection of folk tunes, pop songs and seasonal numbers. A WCC chamber choir will sing a set of songs by P.D.Q. Bach. This group plays to big audiences, so plan to arrive early!

School for Contemporary Dance & Thought: Echoes

Northampton Center for the Arts at 33 Hawley Street

Friday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The School for Contemporary Dance & Thought (SCDT) proudly presents ECHOES, an inspiring evening of live dance, music, theater, and film created and performed by over 20 extraordinary teen artists in the Hatchery Young Artist Project. ECHOES features new works by guest choreographers Ashirah Devi Dalomba, Molly Rose-Williams, Katherine Kain, and Jennifer Polins, alongside original works by the Hatchery Pit Band and Hatchery Company Members. The Saturday afternoon show includes the “Hatchlings.”