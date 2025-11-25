Culture to Do Nov. 26, 2025

The Lighting of the Quadrangle 2025

Springfield Museums

Friday, Nov. 28 from 5 – 7 p.m.

The spectacular architecture and beautifully landscaped grounds of the Museums will sparkle against a dazzling outdoor lighting display. This festive holiday celebration features appearances by the Grinch and Santa Claus, music, refreshments, and more. Plus visit The Grinch’s Grotto and Jurassic Gingerbread. Free and open to the public. Museum admission is not required.

Christmas by Candlelight

Old Sturbridge Village

Opens Friday, Nov. 28 with multiple dates through Dec. 30

Christmas by Candlelight transforms Old Sturbridge Village into a glowing 19th-century Christmas scene with lanterns, live music, carriage rides, crackling fires, and the scent of fresh gingerbread. You can stroll the Christmas Tree Trail, visit Santa in his cozy cabin, and pause for a 4:30 p.m. lighting ceremony each night. Costumed historians reenact the spirit of the season through immersive craft demonstrations, storytelling, and holiday traditions.

Winterlights

Naumkeag, Stockbridge

Open multiple dates from Friday, Nov. 28 through Saturday, Jan. 3

Naumkeag is a public garden and historic home in Stockbridge. It was the summer retreat of Joseph Choate, a prominent New York attorney and U.S. Ambassador to Great Britain. It was bequeathed to The Trustees in 1958. Every winter, the grounds of Naumkeag offer a magical outdoor experience at Naumkeag as it sparkles with thousands of shimmering and artfully designed holiday lights.

Gratitude After Gravy Walk

Great Falls Discovery Center, Turners Falls

Friday, Nov. 28 from 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Great Falls Discovery Center leads a relaxed post-holiday walk along the Canalside Rail Trail, offering space to move and connect with the season. This paved three-mile route follows the former industrial landscape of Turners Falls, where mills once shaped the region’s economy and the Connecticut River powered daily life. As the group moves through this corridor, participants can notice how wildlife, plant communities, and shifting river currents reveal layers of natural and cultural history. Inclement weather or icy trail conditions cancels.

40th Annual Moonlight Magic

Shelburne Falls

Friday, Nov. 28 from 4 – 9 p.m.

Bundle up and head to Shelburne Falls for Moonlight Magic 2025. Stroll the luminaria-lined streets, enjoy the festive storefronts, and discover the perfect gifts from local vendors. Activities include the Parade of Lights, children’s crafts at Santa’s workshop, trolley rides, live music, performances, lighting of the Community Tree, and more.

MillWorks! Makers & Art Market during Moonlight Magic

49 Conway Street, Shelburne Falls

Friday, Nov. 28 from 4 – 9 p.m.

If, (when) you go to Moonlight Magic, you should visit this wonderful open studio event, now in its sixth year. The Mill at Shelburne Falls is located on the banks of the Deerfield River and the sustainable energy gained from the river supports a unique collection of makers working in glass, ceramics, wood and fiber arts. The resident artists will be joined by lots of other local makers. Plus there will be music, a puppet show, ornament painting, and more.

The Irish Tenors

Hope Center for the Arts, Springfield

Friday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.

You may have heard this group first on NEPM TV. For over 25 years, The Irish Tenors have been celebrated as one of the most beloved vocal ensembles to emerge from Ireland, bringing audiences around the world to their feet with stirring harmonies and timeless songs. Their repertoire spans traditional Irish ballads, classical arias, and beloved contemporary standards, all delivered with the power and emotion that has made them a global sensation.

Berkshire Bach’s Annual Messiah Sing-Along

First Congregational Church, Great Barrington

Saturday, Nov. 29 at 4 p.m.

In Berkshire Bach’s Annual Messiah Sing-Along the audience becomes the chorus, accompanied by The Berkshire Bach Players, in favorite choruses from Handel’s oratorio Messiah. It'ssponsored by the Local Cultural Councils of Lenox, Mount Washington, New Marlborough, Sheffield, and Stockbridge. Bring your own score or borrow one from Berkshire Bach, then find your voice part in the pews!

Tony Trischka: Of A Winter’s Night Full Band Holiday Show

Iron Horse, Northampton

Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

Of a Winter’s Night is Tony Trischka's acoustic celebration of the holiday season. Based on his 2015 CD release of the same name, recorded at Levon Helm’s Barn in Woodstock, NY, this show features a wide variety of seasonal tunes where he turns his considerable melodic inventiveness loose on Bluegrass and Americana music for the holidays. Tony will be joined by multi-instrumentalist and shape-note singer Tim Eriksen, and many other talented musicians.

Watermelon Wednesdays: Mr. Sun

Whately Town Hall

Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Mr. Sun is the cheerful name for an American Roots quartet of fine musicians: Renowned fiddler Darol Anger; Joe K. Walsh, mandolin virtuoso and vocalist, all-around guitar genius Grant Gordy and phenomenal Scots bassist Aidan O’Donnell. They will be playing Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite as rearranged by Duke Ellington, as re-rearranged by Mr. Sun.

Kili Big Screening

Greenfield Community College Dining Commons

Thursday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

“Kili Big” is an inspiring and powerful and award-winning film that follows a group of plus-sized women from around the world as they take on the challenge of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, the tallest freestanding mountain on Earth. Then stay to meet director Ida Joglar and Greenfield’s own Eve Bogdanove, one of the climbers featured in the film, who made the journey in celebration of turning 50.

Lea Salonga: Stage, Screen & Everything In Between

Tillis Performance Hall, UMass

Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Lea Salonga burst onto the international stage in 1989, with her performance as Kim, the lead role in the original West End and Broadway productions of Miss Saigon. Since then, she’s starred in productions of Les Misérables, Flower Drum Song, Allegiance, and more. She also starred in the West End and Broadway productions of the musical revue Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends. Salonga will perform classics from her iconic roles, favorites from Old Friends, Broadway blockbusters, pop classics, and more. Tickets are moving!

COMING SOON

Springfield Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops

Springfield Symphony Hall

Saturday, Dec 13 at 4 p.m.

Celebrate the holiday season with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and Chorus in a program that blends holiday classics with the rich and vibrant spirit of Latin music. William Waldrop returns as guest conductor to lead the orchestra in Latin-inspired versions of classics, such as Caribbean Sleigh Ride and Jingle Bells.

Pioneer Valley Symphony Holiday Pops

Greenfield High School Auditorium

Saturday, Dec 13 at 4 p.m.

Ring in the holiday season with family-friendly singalong favorites and a new arrangement by Anthony Ferreira, before venturing into some Grinch-inspired shenanigans. Featuring the PVS Orchestra, Chorus, Youth Orchestra, and Strings for Kids.

Arcadia Players

A German Holiday: Works for Advent and Christmas by Bach and Zelenka

Grace Episcopal Church, Amherst

Saturday Dec. 20 at 3 p.m.

The showpiece of this concert will be the Missa Dei Filii (Mass for the Son of God) by Jan Dismas Zelenka, this distinctive and often overlooked composer's most ebullient choral work.

Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show

HOPE Center for the Arts, Springfield

Saturday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

For more than seven decades, the Blind Boys of Alabama have lifted spirits around the world with their timeless harmonies and soul-stirring gospel sound. Their celebrated Christmas program is a joyful blend of traditional holiday classics and soul-infused gospel songs, delivered with the Blind Boys’ trademark vocal power and heartfelt conviction.

Bach at New Year’s—The Six ‘Brandenburg’ Concertos

The Academy of Music, Northampton

Tuesday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m.

The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington

Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

This Berkshire Bach favorite returns with Artistic Director Eugene Drucker leading the Berkshire Bach Ensemble in performances of all six iconic Brandenburg Concertos.