Culture to Do: Dec. 3, 2025

Holiday Winter Walk Williamstown

Friday, Dec. 5 – Sunday, Dec. 7

Enjoy holiday festivities with a traditional New England flair! Old-fashioned caroling, horse-drawn carriage rides, a penny social, Santa Claus, and much more, including the signature Reindog Parade! Dog owners are welcome to deck their hounds and join the fun.

Holiday Marketplace

Berkshire Botanical Garden, Stockbridge

Holiday Wreath Preview Party Friday, Dec. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Marketplace Saturday, Dec. 6 – Sunday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The glittering Friday Holiday Wreath Preview Party is a ticketed event with early wreath buying, hors d'oeuvres, a raw bar, libations, and live music. Admission to the Saturday and Sunday Holiday market, featuring the legendary Gallery of Wreaths, is free. You can shop for creations by regional artisan vendors and select from an assortment of holiday-blooming amaryllis and paperwhites.

West Mass Brass Band Christmas Concerts

Christ Church Cathedral in Springfield on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 4 p.m.

Saint Thomas Parish in Palmer on Saturday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m.

Springfield Armory National Historic Site on Saturday, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m.

This is the only British style brass band in western Mass. (FYI, a British style band uses particular instruments such as an Eb soprano cornet instead of a piccolo, Eb alto horns instead of French horns, and cornets instead of trumpets) Comprised of 30 volunteer musicians, West Mass Brass Band meets weekly in Springfield to rehearse challenging music for their bi-annual performance series.

Big Gay Thriftmas

Northampton Center for the Arts at 33 Hawley Street

Sunday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This is a huge tag sale with “thrifting delights straight from local queers’ closets!” You will find clothing, bags, shoes, home goods, small furniture, lamps, records, kids toys, upcycled gifts, and more. And, while you’re there, you can also check out the Hanukkah Craft Market.

4th Annual Western Mass. Hanukkah Craft Market

Northampton Center for the Arts at 33 Hawley Street

Sunday, Dec. 7 from 12 to 5 p.m.

This market features 20+ Jewish artists, crafters, zinesters, healers, poets, and friends. Also: authentic Palestinian food, homemade vegan donuts, a Hannukah crafting tables, and more. And, while you’re there, you can also check out the Big Gay Thriftmas tag sale.

Roomful of Teeth

Bombyx, Florence

Sunday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

Workshop/Community Sing from 2 – 3 p.m.

Through experimentation, exploration, and plenty of failures, Roomful of Teeth has learned that the boundaries of the human voice are never what they seem, that rules can be bent, even broken, and perhaps they should be. As the world rapidly changes, Roomful of Teeth is cultivating deeper relationships with technology, continuing to explore and expand the artistic reach of the human voice.

Wine, Words, and Music

Longmeadow Adult Center

Monday, Dec. 8 from 5 – 7 p.m.

This event will open with a lively performance by Dew on the Vine. Then, guests will enjoy fiction and non-fiction readings from an impressive lineup of eight regional authors including Linda Cardillo, author of 15 books including The Boat House Café; Chris Boucher, author of Big Giant Floating Head and more; Andrew Lam, author of The Masters of Medicine; and others. Listen, mingle, and enjoy a complimentary wine and appetizer reception throughout the evening.

Back Porch Songwriter Night: The Songs of Randy Newman

The Drake, Amherst

Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m.

The Back Porch Songwriter Series started in 2017 as part of the Back Porch Festival in Northampton. The series has paid tribute to songwriting legends Tracy Chapman, Dolly Parton, Doc Watson, John Prine and others. At this event, local artists Mark Erelli, Samirah Evans, Peter Mulvey, and Jenna Nicholls will interpret the songs of Randy Newman. The Deep River Ramblers will be the house band.

Take 6

HOPE Center for the Arts, Springfield

Thursday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.

With 10 Grammy Awards, and a global reputation as the pre-eminent a cappella ensemble of our time, Take 6 has set the gold standard for vocal jazz. Now, this internationally renowned ensemble brings their incomparable sound to the HOPE Center for the Arts where the intimacy of a New York City jazz club meets the grandeur of a world-class performing arts center. Revolution, Springfield’s premier high school a cappella ensemble opens.

Festival of Trees

MassMutual Center, Springfield

Thursdays – Sundays through Dec. 14

For 25 years, the Festival of Trees in Springfield has been more than a holiday event—it’s a cherished community tradition that brings families together while supporting local kids and teens. The MassMutual Center has been transformed into a winter wonderland filled with beautifully decorated trees, festive music, and fun holiday activities. And, along with the twinkling lights is an important mission: raising critical funds for programs that help Springfield youth reach their full potential.

AT THE COLLEGES

Smith College: Bare Bones Dance Concert

Scott Gym Dance Studio, Smith College

Thursday, Dec. 4 and Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

STCC: One Christmas Eve at the Evergreen Mall

Scibelli Theater, Springfield Technical Community College

Thursday, Dec. 4 – Saturday, Dec. 6

Amherst Symphony Orchestra: Beethoven Symphony No. 3

Buckley Recital Hall, Amherst College

Friday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

Westfield State University Chorus

Dever Stage, West Westfield State University

Fri, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

Williams College Chamber Music Studio Recital

Brooks-Rogers Recital Hall, Williams College

Fri, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

UMass Holiday Card to Amherst Choral Concert

Tillis Hall, UMass

Saturday, Dec. 6 at 4 p.m.

Mount Holyoke College: Annual Holiday Vespers

Abbey Chapel, Mount Holyoke

Sunday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m.

Smith College Winter Concert at the Vespers Hour: Finding Light in the Darkness

John M. Greene Hall, Smith College

Sunday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m

Amherst College Choral Vespers

Johnson Chapel, Amherst College

Sunday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

UMass Concert Band

Tillis Hall, UMass

Monday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Springfield College CommUnity Dance Concert

Friday, Dec. 5 – Sunday, Dec. 7

Appleton Auditorium, Fuller Arts Canter

Smith College: Wailing Banshees Fall Concert

Sweeney Concert Hall

Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 7:30-9 p.m.

UMass Jazz Ensemble: Happy Holidays: Jazz and Beyond!

Bowker Auditorium

Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

COMING SOON

Pioneer Valley Ballet: The Nutcracker

Academy of Music, Northampton

Friday, Dec. 12 – Sunday, Dec. 14

Pioneer Valley Ballet’s beloved holiday tradition, filled with enchanting characters, stunning choreography, and Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, is a lovely way to celebrate the season with family and friends.

Welcome Yule: A Midwinter Celebration

Shea Theater, Turners Falls

Friday, Dec.12 – Sunday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Welcome Yule returns to present their 41st annual performance including music, dance, songs, and stories to drive the dark away. This family-friendly show welcomes all ages, and each show is a magical journey centered on community, where the performance weaves connections between the cast and audience as rituals are shared across generations.

Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show

HOPE Center for the Arts, Springfield

Saturday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

For more than seven decades, the Blind Boys of Alabama have lifted spirits around the world with their timeless harmonies and soul-stirring gospel sound. Their celebrated Christmas program is a joyful blend of traditional holiday classics and soul-infused gospel songs, delivered with the Blind Boys’ trademark vocal power and heartfelt conviction.

Bach at New Year’s—The Six Brandenburg Concertos

The Academy of Music, Northampton on Tuesday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m.

The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington on Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

This Berkshire Bach favorite returns with Artistic Director Eugene Drucker leading the Berkshire Bach Ensemble in performances of all six iconic Brandenburg Concertos.