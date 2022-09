Patti Jette / Courtesy Photographer Barry Goldstein.

About the Photographer

Barry Goldstein (www.bgoldstein.net) is a photojournalist whose work has covered New York City during 9/11, New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina, an infantry battalion in Iraq, military combat stress care in Afghanistan, and three political conventions. He is the author of “Being There: Medical Student Morgue Volunteers Following 9/11” (NYU Master Scholars Press , NY, 2005) and “Gray Land: Soldiers on War” (W.W. Norton and Co., NY, 2009).

