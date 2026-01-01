Donating to New England Public Media through IRAs, stocks, or DAFs are great ways to support NEPM while also saving money on taxes. Learn more about these special ways to support NEPM.

IRA Charitable Rollovers

If you are age 70 ½ or older, a popular, tax-smart option for giving is a qualified charitable distribution (QCD) from your Individual Retirement Account (IRA). To take advantage of this special opportunity, contact your IRA administrator today or use the handy QCD tool provided by GivingDocs.

Here’s how it works:

You must be 70 ½ or older and eligible to take your Required Minimum Distribution (RMD).

Your total combined charitable IRA rollover contribution cannot exceed $100,000 in any one year. ($200,000 exclusions may apply for tax payers who are married and filing a joint return).

Charitable contributions from an IRA must go directly to a qualified public charity. Contributions to donor-advised funds and private foundations do not qualify for tax-free IRA rollover contributions.

Distributions can only be made from traditional Individual Retirement Accounts or Roth IRAs. Charitable donations from 403(b) plans, 401(k) plans, pension plans, and other retirement plans are ineligible for the tax-free treatment.

Distribution must be made directly from the IRA trustee payable to NEPM.

In order to qualify for tax-free treatment, you cannot receive any goods or services in return for your charitable IRA rollover gift.

You must receive an acknowledgement from NEPM for a rollover-qualified gift.

Benefits to you:

You can use an overlooked asset to make a gift to NEPM.

The IRA Charitable Rollover permits you to make a charitable gift directly to charitable organizations such as NEPM from your IRA — which means you can enjoy tax savings while supporting our mission to educate, inspire and entertain.

You don’t recognize the distribution as income for federal income tax purposes.

The distribution counts towards your Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) for the year.

Make an IRA Gift to NEPM

You can make your IRA donation fast and convenient by using the handy QCD tool provided by GivingDocs.

If you are speaking with your plan administrator and would like to make a qualified IRA gift to NEPM, please share with them that NEPM is a division of WGBH Educational Foundation.

Our Tax Identification number is 04-2104397. Please designate or include the name New England Public Media on the check or memo field as well as your name, address, and/or membership ID number.

Gifts designated to New England Public Media / NEPM are restricted for use by NEPM. Checks should be mailed to 44 Hampden Street, Springfield, MA 01103.

We recommend that you seek advice from your accountant or financial planner prior to making a charitable rollover as personal circumstances can have a significant impact on whether charitable rollovers are advantageous. In order to benefit from an eligible IRA contribution, please contact your IRA administrator as soon as possible as some administrators may place a deadline on requesting transfers.

Contact Us

For more information about making a Charitable IRA Rollover gift to NEPM, please contact us at membership@nepm.org or 413-781-2801.

Stock Giving to NEPM

Please contact us at membership@nepm.org or 413-781-2801 to notify NEPM of transfer details for prompt gift service and tax acknowledgement letter.

New England Public Media is a division of GBH Educational Foundation. This account is designated for gifts restricted to New England Public Media.

Delivery instructions:

5377-6809 WGBH Educational Foundation – Gifting Account

Delivery to DTC Clearing 0164 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc.

This is managed by St. Germain Investments.

Donor Advised Funds

Consider streamlining your contributions through a donor-advised fund (DAF). DAFs are easy to establish at many financial institutions or community foundations, which will then make grants to your recommended nonprofits on your behalf.

In addition to ease of use, DAFs offer added flexibility around the timing of your gifts and favorable tax benefits. Gifts to a DAF are generally eligible for immediate tax deduction, and DAFs grow tax-free — allowing you to grow your impact.

Let us Know About Your Gift

If you choose to give through a DAF, please let us know so we may thank you for your commitment to NEPM and notify you once your gift has been received. Please also contact us at any time to learn more about the impact of your support and other ways to strengthen NEPM. You can also use our free tool available through our partners at GivingDocs.

New England Public Media

44 Hampden St

Springfield, MA 01103

membership@nepm.org

413-781-2801

Federal Tax ID: 04-2104397

NEPM is a division of the WGBH Educational Foundation.



