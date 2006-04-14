MiniKiss: Life in a Little People Cover Band

MiniKiss is a cover band devoted to the face-painting rock music group, entirely comprised of "little people." The band tours all over the world and has earned a cult following.

But now the band faces some competition from another group called Tiny Kiss. It's a campy outfit featuring three little people and one not-so-little person -- a 300-pound-plus female lead singer, also decked out in signature KISS makeup.

Madeleine Brand talks with Joey Fatale, founder of MiniKiss, on what life is like as the miniature Gene Simmons and how he feels about the competition.

