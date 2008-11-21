Van Peebles Speaks Candidly On Honors, Criticism

Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles' breakout hit Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song rattled the Hollywood status quo when it was released in 1971 with an "X" rating for adult content. Since then, Van Peebles has gone on to write, direct and act in many other projects, which has earned him a tribute in the Gotham Independent Film Awards showcase.

Van Peebles discusses highlights of his career and addresses criticism about his work.

