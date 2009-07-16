© 2022 New England Public Media.

An Interview With The Real Sacha Baron Cohen

Fresh Air
Published July 16, 2009 at 1:51 PM EDT
With his new movie, Bruno, Sacha Baron Cohen has once again succeeded in making people laugh — and think.

Best-known for the faux documentary Borat, in which he played a bumbling reporter from Kazakhstan, Cohen plays a flamboyantly gay Austrian fashion reporter in his new film Bruno.

The characters of both Bruno and Borat originated on Cohen's cable television show Da Ali G Show.

This interview was originally broadcast Jan. 4, 2007.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

