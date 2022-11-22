1 dead, 16 injured after an SUV slammed through a Massachusetts Apple Store

An SUV smashed through a plate glass window of an Apple Store in Hingham, Mass., on Monday, killing one person and injuring 16 others.

Bradley Rein, 53, has been arrested and charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle, said Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said in a statement this morning.

Authorities have yet to provide more details about what compelled the driver to crash his the 2019 Toyota 4Runner through the store's front window.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. ET, roughly 45 minutes after the store was scheduled to open.

"Upon arrival, first responders found coworkers and other bystanders rendering first aid to multiple victims in need of urgent care," Cruz said in a news release yesterday.

Sixteen people with "varying levels of traumatic injuries," were taken to area hospitals. A New Jersey man, Kevin Bradley, 65, was found dead at the scene.

Apple released a statement to several news outlets implying that Bradley was at the store to complete repairs.

"We are devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store," the tech giant said.

"Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident. We are doing everything we can to support our team members and customers at this very difficult time."

Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy said the building housing the store, located in a shopping center called Derby Street, would be closed until crews could evaluate the structural integrity.

