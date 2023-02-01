Are you an election worker who has received threats?

Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of democracy. NPR's Investigations team is looking into the unprecedented number of threats against election workers and officials in the past few years.

If you have been targeted by threats, felt unsafe doing your job, or know people who have, we want to hear from you.

Sharing your experience by filling out the survey below will help us understand the scope of the problem, and whether law enforcement and other officials are being responsive to election workers when threats are reported. We may reach out to you to find out more about your experience, and ask if you'd be willing to do an interview. We will not share or publish any identifiable information about you without your permission.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

