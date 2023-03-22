The prosecutor drops charges against 'Rick and Morty' co-creator Justin Roiland

The Orange County District Attorney's Office has dismissed all charges against Rick and Morty co-creator and star Justin Roiland.

Kimberly Edds, spokeswoman for the district attorney's office, told NPR the decision was made "as a result of having insufficient evidence" to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Roiland pleaded not guilty to two felony domestic violence charges in Orange County, Calif., in 2020. He appeared in some pretrial hearings that occurred earlier this year.

Roiland reacted to the dropped charges in a statement he posted on Twitter. He wrote that he had "always known that these claims were false."

He added that he is looking forward to moving on to "focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name."

After reports of the charges were made public, Roiland's career took a major hit. Adult Swim said it was ending its association with him but that the popular program Rick and Morty would continue in his absence.

The adult animated show follows the adventures of scientist Rick Sanchez and Morty, his grandson, across the multiverse. It first aired on Adult Swim in 2013. The show's sixth season wrapped in December.

Roiland also co-created Solar Opposites, another animated show that airs on Hulu. Hulu similarly dropped him from Solar Opposites and another series called Koala Man, for which Roiland served as an executive producer and a voice actor, Variety reported.

