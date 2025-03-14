Hamas says it's willing to release the five American hostages in Gaza

Updated March 14, 2025 at 09:03 AM ET

TEL AVIV, Israel — Hamas says it's willing to release the one living Israeli-American hostage and the bodies of four other dual-national Americans it's been holding in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 attacks in Israel.

Hamas put out a statement on its official Telegram channel, saying it's willing to release "[E]dan Alexander, who holds American citizenship, in addition to the bodies of four other dual nationals." A Hamas official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not permitted to speak publicly on behalf of the group, told NPR the reference to "four other dual nationals" are the remaining Americans who have died.

The statement comes after the U.S. has, in recent weeks, held direct talks with Hamas, a major shift in U.S. policy. The U.S. and European countries consider the group terrorists.

Discussions are continuing in Qatar between the U.S., Israel, Hamas and others to broker the next stage of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. The first phase ended two weeks ago. The sides have been trying to negotiate a new ceasefire, with Hamas demanding they move to phase two and Israel refusing. This appears to be the first sign of a breakthrough toward a deal.

Hamas said it would accept a proposal from mediators to release the five hostages, but it did not say when it would happen or what the group is demanding in exchange.

Reaction from Israel was swift.

In an email sent to family members of the hostages, the Israeli negotiators said, "Hamas continues to employ manipulations and psychological warfare — the reports about its alleged willingness to release American hostages are intended to sabotage the negotiations." A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he would "convene the ministerial team on Saturday night to receive a detailed briefing from the negotiation team and decide on the next steps to secure the release of the hostages."

There's not been any immediate comment from the U.S. or other countries involved in the discussions.

Hamas has also stated numerous times in recent weeks it is ready to release all the hostages it holds — dead and alive — in one go if Israel agrees to end the war permanently and withdraw its troops from Gaza. The group is pushing for a commitment to a lasting truce before freeing all the hostages it still holds.

There are 59 hostages still being held in Gaza. Israel believes 24 hostages are still alive in Gaza and held by the Palestinian militants.

NPR's Kat Lonsdorf and Itay Stern contributed reporting from Tel Aviv, Anas Baba in Gaza, Aya Batrawy from Dubai, and Abu Bakr Bashir in London.

