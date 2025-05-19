Is a good relationship with both China and the U.S. possible? Philippine ambassador to Washington has some answers

The waters around the Philippines are abuzz with ships from two of the world's greatest super powers vying for global dominance.

The Southeast Asian archipelago nation is indispensable to Washington's Indo-Pacific strategy, which includes deterring China's growing military power and influence in the region. Not only does the Philippines have a decades-long treaty with the United States, it has more recently allowed U.S. troops to move and store weapons, supplies and intelligence at some of its bases in exchange for upgrades to these sites.

Meanwhile, the Philippines also maintains a good relationship with China, Manila's geographical neighbor and its largest trading partner. This relationship endures despite the ongoing territorial dispute between the two countries in the South China Sea, over which China makes broad and historical claims.

So how does the Philippines walk the fine line of being both the linchpin of Washington's Indo-Pacific strategy and China's neighbor?

"Peace through deterrence," Philippines Ambassador to the U.S. Jose Manuel Romualdez, recently told NPR's Leila Fadel. The approach, he says, focuses on enhancing the security relationship between the Philippines and the U.S.. The Balikatan war games — an annual military exercise conducted between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military — are an integral part of this strategy. Countries such as Australia, Japan and the United Kingdom now also participate in the drills.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Leila Fadel: Could you expand on the peace through deterrence approach?

Jose Manuel Romualdez: We want to deter any potential conflict that may arise. So if we strengthen our relationships not only with the United States, but other countries as well, and we continue to do what we're doing, we're hoping that it will give us peace because it will obviously deter any country from thinking of going into any kind of conflict.

Fadel: There are rising tensions in the South China Sea. There have been numerous confrontations involving vessels over the last couple of years between the Philippines and China, and the tension between the U.S. and China is also rising economically. What position does that put the Philippines in? You have these concerns around defense and security, but China is the geographical neighbor of the Philippines — its largest trading partner. How do you navigate this relationship with Beijing while continuing to play a large role in the U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy?

Romualdez: I think it's very simple. We've had a mutual defense treaty with the United States since 1951, and as it has been said on many occasions, it's an ironclad commitment coming not only from the United States, but a commitment coming from us. At the end of the day, it is what we call a situation where we want all countries to respect its territorial integrity. And while we respect China's territorial integrity as well, and whatever claims that are legitimate, we expect them to do the same with us. We are also reaching out to them on many other issues that we will be able to work with, like climate change and economic cooperation. Obviously, it's top of the list for us. We would like to have good relations with China.

Fadel: President Trump and his cabinet have made it clear that they want to prioritize America first, and that's very popular with his electoral base. Do you worry that the Philippines would be abandoned if there is a Taiwan contingency — a conflict between China and Taiwan?

Romualdez: Well, it is in the interest of the United States that we remain close allies. We're just going to look at it from the practical point of view, and I think it's all a matter of what is in the best interests of the United States. I'd like to think that we play a role in that interest, and it is also in our interest that the United States remains engaged in the Pacific region, especially the South China Sea. It's an area where trillions of dollars of cargo pass through, and that area has to be protected. It has to be free and clear. So, it is in the interest of the United States that it remains that way.

Fadel: If there is a Taiwan contingency, would the Philippines get involved?

Romualdez: I can't say yes or no, because that's an operational question that has to be answered by both our defense and the kind of treaty that we have with the United States. It depends really on what role the Philippines can play as far as that's concerned. We certainly were hoping that having the relationship that we have with the United States, and that we have communicated on many occasions, that our economic prosperity equals economic security for us. And with that, we mean that we need, obviously, to have the economic resources to be able to modernize our armed forces where we will be buying American hardware. So, these are the things that we're working on to be able to have a mutually economically viable situation between our two countries.

Fadel: Earlier this month, a delegation came from Manila to Washington to talk about trade and tariffs. You helped lead those meetings. Both sides agreed on a more "balanced, fair trade." According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. and Philippines have a trade deficit of nearly $5 billion . What guarantees did you come out of those meetings with?

Romualdez: That figure is $5 billion, but with the purchase of the F-16s, that figure is completely wiped out and the balance tilts right away. This is what I mean by what is important. It's a balance. The balancing is the fact that we need to have continuing economic growth for the country to be able to be a real partner to the United States.

Fadel: I want to turn for the last part of our interview to former President Rodrigo Duterte, who remains in The Hague as he awaits trial for alleged crimes against humanity, charges stemming from extrajudicial killings in his war on drugs while in office. Is this justice?

Romualdez: I think that that will have to be left to the international court, of which he would probably stand trial. I was appointed by President Duterte to be here in 2017. At that time, I think the country was going through a difficult period in our history in terms of the drug situation. President Duterte made it his mantra to fight his war on drugs, and the people of the Philippines are very pleased with that because people felt more secure when he was cleaning up the streets.

Fadel: Do you think he deserves this?

Romualdez: I couldn't say whether he deserves it or not. What's important is what the Filipino people say. In the end, I think we have a situation similar to here in the United States, where the people spoke when they re-elected Donald Trump after so many charges have been made against him.

