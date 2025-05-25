Russia hits Ukraine with the largest drone-and-missile attack of the war so far

KYIV, Ukraine — A massive Russian drone-and-missile attack targeted the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and other regions in the country for a second consecutive night, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens, officials said early Sunday.

The scale of the onslaught was stunning — Russia hit Ukraine with 367 drones and missiles, making this the largest single attack of the more than three-years-long war, according to Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force.

In all, Russia used 69 missiles of various types and 298 drones, including Iranian-designed Shahed drones, he told The Associated Press.

It was "the most massive strike in terms of the number of air attack weapons on the territory of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022," Ihnat said.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow.

For Kyiv, the day was particularly somber as the city observes Kyiv Day, a national holiday that falls on the last Sunday of May commemorating its founding in the 5th century,

'Deliberate strikes on ordinary cities'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian missiles and drones hit more than 30 cities and villages across Ukraine and urged Western partners to ramp up sanctions on Russia.

That has been a long-standing demand of the Ukrainian leader but one that — despite warnings to Moscow by the United States and Europe — have not materialized in ways to deter Russia.

Zelenskyy wrote on X that Sunday's targets included Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Chernihiv, Sumy, Odesa, Poltava, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Cherkasy regions.

"These were deliberate strikes on ordinary cities. Ordinary residential buildings were destroyed and damaged," he said.

"Without truly strong pressure on the Russian leadership, this brutality cannot be stopped. Sanctions will certainly help," Zelenskyy said. "Determination matters now — the determination of the United States, of European countries, and of all those around the world who seek peace."

AP / Ukrainian Emergency Service / Ukrainian Emergency Service In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, a local resident cries standing amid the rubble of her house ruined after Russia's air attack in Khmelnytskyi region, Ukraine, Sunday, May 25, 2025.

The attack came on the third day of a planned prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, the only tangible outcome from peace talks in Istanbul earlier this month that have so far failed to produce a ceasefire. The exchange amounted to a rare moment of cooperation between the warring sides.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defenses shot down 110 Ukrainian drones overnight.

The 'most massive Russian air attack'

Sounds of explosions boomed throughout the night in Kyiv and the surrounding area as Ukrainian air defense forces persisted for hours in efforts to shoot down enemy drones and missiles. At least four people were killed and 16 were injured in the capital itself, according to Ukraine's security service.

"A difficult Sunday morning in Ukraine after a sleepless night. The most massive Russian air attack in many weeks lasted all night," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on X.

Fires broke out in homes and businesses, set off by falling drone debris.

In the region of Zhytomyr, west of Kyiv, three children were killed, aged 8, 12 and 17, according to the emergency service. Twelve were injured in the attacks, the service said. At least four people were killed in the Khmelnytskyi region, in western Ukraine. One man was killed in Mykolaiv region, in southern Ukraine.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a student dormitory in Holosiivskyi district was hit by a drone and one of the building's walls was on fire. In Dniprovskyi district, a private house was destroyed and in Shevchenkivskyi district, windows in a residential building were smashed.

The scale of Russia's use of aerial weapons, the attacks over the past 48 hours have been among the most intense strikes on Ukraine since the February 2022 full-scale war. The last in a three-day prisoner swap was expected to take place later on Sunday.

A village engulfed in smoke and rubble

In the village of Markhalivka, just outside Kyiv, where several homes were burned down in the overnight strikes, the Fedorenkos watched their ruined home in tears.

"The street looks like Bakhmut, like Mariupol, it's just terrible," says 76-year-old Liubov Fedorenko, comparing their village to some of Ukraine's most devastated cities in the war. She told the AP how grateful she was her daughter had not joined them for the weekend with her family.

"I was trying to persuade my daughter to come to us," Fedorenko said, adding she told her daughter, "After all, you live on the eighth floor in Kyiv, and here it's the ground floor.'"

"She said, 'No, mum, I'm not coming.' And thank God she didn't come, because the rocket hit (the house) on the side where the children's rooms were," Fedorenko said.

AP / Ukrainian Emergency Service / Ukrainian Emergency Service In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters try to put out a fire following a Russian attack in Kyiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, May 25, 2025.

Ivan Fedorenko, 80, said he regrets letting their two dogs into the house after the air raid siren went off. "They burned to death," he said. "I want to bury them, but I'm not allowed yet."

Despite POW swaps, no letup in the war

Zelenskyy and Russia's defense ministry said each side brought home 307 more soldiers the previous day, on Saturday, a day after each side released a total of 390 combatants and civilians. Once completed, the swap will amount to the largest exchange of prisoners in more than three years of war.

"We expect more to come tomorrow," Zelenskyy said on his official Telegram channel on Saturday. Russia's defense ministry also said it expected the exchange to be continued, though it did not give details.

The previous night, explosions and anti-aircraft fire were heard throughout Kyiv as many sought shelter in subway stations as Russian drones and missiles targeted the Ukrainian capital.

The ongoing POW exchange, the latest of dozens of swaps since the war began and the biggest involving Ukrainian civilians so far did not bring a halt in the fighting.

Battles have continued along the roughly 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line, where tens of thousands of soldiers have been killed, and neither country has relented in its deep strikes.

Copyright 2025 NPR