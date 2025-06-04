Claims of war crimes in Gaza are 'ridiculous,' says adviser to Israeli government

Updated June 5, 2025 at 9:52 AM EDT

Allegations that Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza are "insane" and "ridiculous," an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told NPR.

Just a day after reports that Israeli military forces killed 27 people near an aid distribution site , Caroline Glick, an Israeli American conservative journalist who serves as international affairs advisor to Israel, said in an interview on Morning Edition that the reports are false.

According to the Red Cross and local Gaza health officials, the incident happened at a food distribution site Tuesday, where witnesses say Israeli forces fired on the crowd.

The Israeli military acknowledged firing warning shots, and the private U.S.-backed group running the site insists there was no gunfire.

Speaking to NPR's Steve Inskeep, Glick shared her account of the incident, discussed the food distribution process and defended the Israeli government's actions in Gaza.

The interview has been edited for clarity.

Interview highlights

Steve Inskeep: I want to begin with food distribution in Gaza. There is a U.S.-backed Israeli initiative that's supposed to be distributing food to Gazans. They've paused today after multiple violent incidents. And in the most recent one, it seems thousands of people were crowding to an aid site and Israeli troops who were nearby. According to our reporters, Israel acknowledges firing at people near the site. 27 people were killed. What is your understanding of what happened?

Caroline Glick: No, my understanding is different from what you're saying. First of all, you're right about the fact that they shut down the distribution site today because they want to get it more streamlined and they want to get more organized and make sure that both the forces and the people at the site themselves are sort of better equipped with dealing with the rush of the people who want to come in and get [aid].

And what happened [Tuesday] was that there was a vehicle that was deliberately leaving the area where everybody was supposed to be and driving directly towards IDF forces on the ground in a threatening way. And so they shot warning shots sort of in the proximity of the people who were coming towards them. It certainly wasn't 27, and it was about a half a kilometer away from the distribution site. So the number 27, they were killed is not accurate. That's not what happened at all [Tuesday].

Inskeep: I want to ask about what seems to be the chaos, the necessity for a pause. This is an initiative that Israel started, that Israel decided to move forward with. Why do you think it wasn't ready?

Glick: I think it was. I mean, it took a while to get it up and going. We were hoping that it was going to be up and going about two weeks before it began. And so it wasn't that we rushed the opening. We would have liked it to be open two weeks earlier. So it was just a question of getting things organized on the ground properly. And I actually think, you know, despite the media coverage, which has been so distorted and fed by Hamas lies, that sometimes it's hard to understand. But this has actually been a really successful start of a very complicated mission by people who are doing something new and taking away the control over the aid distribution from the terrorists that have controlled it throughout. The Gaza Humanitarian Fund, the American organization, has given out, so far, like nearly 8 million meals to the people of Gaza through these aid distribution.

Inskeep: Let me ask you about the intensified debate within Israel itself. We spoke last week on this program with Ehud Olmert, the former prime minister. I'm sure you're familiar with the fact that he is accusing his own country now of war crimes. He says some cabinet members have openly called to deny food to Gazans, called to clear Gazans out, and also says the expansion of the war has no purpose, no militarily achievable purpose. How do you respond?

Glick: I don't feel the need to respond to a former prime minister who got out of jail recently. I mean, I don't see any reason why he's relevant to the discourse.

inskeep: What about Moshe Ya'alon, the former IDF chief of staff, who says the same thing?

Glick: You have a lot of people who are trying to bring down the government and they go abroad and they say nasty things, thinking that's going to destabilize the governing coalition of Israel. But it's nonsense. Under the rules of law, you're allowed to lay siege on places. The idea that it's a war crime to call for laying siege on somebody is ridiculous. I mean, it goes back to the beginnings of human warfare in history and it's certainly codified in every known law of war. But that's not the point. Israel really hasn't laid siege on Gaza, but calling for it to do so, is not a war crime. That's insane.

Inskeep: I want to ask about something else that Prime Minister Netanyahu had to say last month at a press conference. He said he would like to end the war, but under clear conditions. Some of them are familiar to us: all the hostages come home, Hamas lays down its arms, and Gaza is disarmed. But he added one more thing that you have also affirmed in a speech, which is that Israel will carry out the Trump plan. President Trump's idea was to remove all 2 million people and replace them with some kind of resort, like the Riviera. What specifically is Israel's plan then? Who will be living there and when?

Glick: I mean, the Trump plan is very simple. It says every war zone has people who live in it and they're allowed to leave. The only place on earth where people haven't been allowed to leave a war zone is Gaza because Egypt closed the door and wouldn't let them out. And what President Trump's vision is, is let these people make a choice. If they want to stay, they can stay. If they want to go, then allow them to leave. And that is what Israel says. And, you know, the Gallup polls, the Palestinian polls all show that over a million Gazans want to leave Gaza and nobody is letting them. So I think that Israel's desire to implement the Trump plan is just a desire to allow the people of Gaza what everybody on earth should have, which is the freedom to choose where they want to live.

Inskeep: And when you said in that speech , "this is our land, legally, historically, – ours, all of it," did you include Gaza when you said all of it?

Glick: Well, you know, you can take it for what you want, but I think President Trump's idea of Gaza is the one that the government of Israel is adopting, that we believe that Gaza has to be rebuilt, that right now it's one great big minefield because Hamas booby trapped every single structure in Gaza. And it's going to take years to clean that up and clear it out to make it fit for human habitation. And in the meantime, the people of Gaza shouldn't have to live in a minefield.

This digital article was edited by Treye Green.

