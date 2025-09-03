Lawmakers push for release of more Epstein files. And, Trump family launches crypto

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

A bipartisan group of Congress members are trying today to force a vote to make the Trump administration release more of the Jeffrey Epstein files. The Justice Department initially promised to release more details on the convicted sex offender, then abruptly said there was nothing more to see. This has been a focal topic surrounding the administration, as President Trump was a longtime friend of Epstein until a falling out in the early 2000s. Some of the women Epstein victimized are expected to appear at the Capitol today, including Lisa Phillips, who spoke to NPR. She says that to her, releasing the files isn't a political issue; it's a human rights issue.

Adam Gray / Getty Images / Getty Images A billboard in Times Square calls for the release of the Epstein files on July 23 in New York City.

🎧 Republican Thomas Massie of Kentucky filed a "discharge petition" yesterday to try to get around leadership and force a vote, NPR's Domenico Montanaro tells Up First. They would need 218 signatures from the House to move forward. It would still need to pass the Senate, meaning this measure alone won't result in the documents' release. Proponents of the petition hope that this pressure will lead the administration to do more, including releasing more files on its own. Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna of California, who is also central in the effort to force the vote, says he wants full accountability and is advocating for Epstein's victims.

Trump's family cryptocurrency business, World Liberty Financial, began trading publicly on Monday. The launch added approximately $5 billion to the family's wealth — at least on paper. The business was co-founded by the president and his sons. A few years ago, Trump referred to crypto as a scam, but he has now embraced it and has vowed to make the U.S. the crypto capital of the world.

🎧 Aside from the theoretical boost to the Trumps' wealth, the initial days of trading fell flat, says NPR's Maria Aspan. The new World Liberty Financial crypto tokens are currently trading at 22 cents, down from 30 cents right after the launch. Trump and his sons are currently prohibited from selling their own tokens, so they will not see any immediate profits. However, the launch has created more pathways for the family to benefit from the crypto industry. Many government ethics and financial experts have raised concerns about conflicts of interest after Trump appointed crypto-friendly regulators to his administration and started this business. The critics believe Trump could profit from the relaxed regulations coming out of his administration.

China flexed its military and diplomatic muscles today at a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The event was the first time since the height of the Cold War that the leaders of China, North Korea and Russia have met in one place. Leaders of 26 nations, including Slovakia, Serbia, and Cuba, were in attendance. No other Western leaders were in attendance.

🎧 The defining image from the event featured China's Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un together on the rostrum overlooking the square, says NPR's Anthony Kuhn. Xi stated that China stands on the right side of history, and Western leaders didn't attend the event because he is aligned with Putin and his invasion of Ukraine. The central message of Xi's speech is that there are currently historic changes being witnessed, including the rise of China and the decline of the U.S.-led post-war order. Xi expressed that this shift in the balance of power will assist China in achieving its goal of becoming a modern nation with an advanced military by the mid-21st century.

Deep dive

/ Chiara Xie for NPR / Chiara Xie for NPR

This year, more states than ever before are instituting bans on student devices during school hours. Many states say students learn better in a phone-free environment. Removing cellphones from the classroom has garnered bipartisan support, leading to a rapid adoption of policies across red and blue states. However, not everyone is on board with the change.

📱 Many schools will distribute locked bags to students for the devices. The pouches cost about $30 each, which could be expensive for schools with a large population.

📱 Zoë George is one high school student who is worried about how the new policies will impact homework and school work during free periods. She notes that students often use their devices to complete work. She's also concerned that leaving campus for lunch could become harder with a bell-to-bell cellphone policy.

📱 Some anxious parents and guardians are worried about not being able to contact their children throughout the day. Alex Stegner, a teacher in Oregon, says he expects them to relax as the school year goes on.

Today's listen

Ndlovu Youth Choir / / Ndlovu Youth Choir Ndlovu Youth Choir - Bohemian Rhapsody

The Ndlovu Youth Choir has released an exciting new project: a Zulu-language version of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody." The choir originated in South Africa's rural Limpopo province and gained international fame on America's Got Talent in 2019. The project marks the first time Queen has authorized a translation of the iconic rock song. Coinciding with the song's 50th anniversary, the new version incorporates African musical traditions, blending styles from township music like isicathamiya with the Congolese swing of kwassa kwassa. Listen to a snippet of the Zulu-language version of the song, or read more about the project.

3 things to know before you go

Evan Agostini / Invision/AP / Invision/AP Malle (right) takes over the reins of American Vogue from legendary editor Anna Wintour (left).

Chloe Malle was announced yesterday as the new head of editorial content for American Vogue. She moves into the role two months after Anna Wintour decided to step away from managing Vogue's daily editorial operations. Kraft Heinz is splitting into two separate companies. The breakup comes a decade after its messy mega-merger, arranged by billionaire investor Warren Buffett. Social media influencer Ed People is asking people all over the world to show off their favorite dance moves. He says the project's goal is to bring joy, build bridges and showcase diverse cultures worldwide.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

