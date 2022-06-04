© 2022 New England Public Media.

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NEPM Asparagus Festival

NEPM Asparagus Festival 2022. Saturday, June 4, 2022. 10 a.m to 7 p.m. Hadley Town Common

Saturday, June 4, 2022
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Hadley Town Common, Hadley, Massachusetts

Now in its eighth year, the NEPM Asparagus Festival returns to the Hadley Town Common on Saturday, June 4 to celebrate the region’s legacy of agriculture and community.

The family-friendly outdoor event features over 100 local food, crafts, non-profit and agricultural vendors at a Farmers & Makers Market.

This free festival offers family music and entertainment, agricultural displays, a speakers and demo tent (asparagus bunching contest anyone?), kids’ games and a live visit from PBS KIDS character Curious George.

The Chefs' Spearit Lunch, a ticketed farm-to-table gourmet meal, will be served in a tent on the common at 12:30 p.m.

The Farmers & Makers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Enjoy asparagus dishes with local food trucks and restaurants and local craft beer brewers in the Beers and Spears Tent after 11 a.m. After the market closes, stick around for a great musical lineup on the Rooted in the Valley Stage until 7 p.m.

1 of 6  — EREMEEVA_WGBY_Asparagus Festival -101.jpg
Asparagus grows at the NEPM Asparagus Festival.
2 of 6  — EREMEEVA_WGBY_Asparagus Festival -64.jpg
A child plays on the antique tractor at the NEPM Asparagus Festival.
3 of 6  — P1190301.jpg
Farm-to-table gourmet food at the NEPM Asparagus Festival's Chefs' Spearit Lunch.
4 of 6  — P1190264.jpg
Curious George makes an appearance at the NEPM Asparagus Festival.
5 of 6  — EREMEEVA_WGBY_Asparagus Festival -72.jpg
Local beers from Berkshire Brewing Company in the NEPM Asparagus Festival's Beers and Spears Tent.
6 of 6  — EREMEEVA_WGBY_Asparagus Festival -68.jpg
Celebrating agriculture in Hadley, Massachusetts, is the heart of the NEPM Asparagus Festival.