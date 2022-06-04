Saturday, June 4, 2022

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hadley Town Common, Hadley, Massachusetts

Now in its eighth year, the NEPM Asparagus Festival returns to the Hadley Town Common on Saturday, June 4 to celebrate the region’s legacy of agriculture and community.

The family-friendly outdoor event features over 100 local food, crafts, non-profit and agricultural vendors at a Farmers & Makers Market.

This free festival offers family music and entertainment, agricultural displays, a speakers and demo tent (asparagus bunching contest anyone?), kids’ games and a live visit from PBS KIDS character Curious George.

The Chefs' Spearit Lunch, a ticketed farm-to-table gourmet meal, will be served in a tent on the common at 12:30 p.m.

The Farmers & Makers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Enjoy asparagus dishes with local food trucks and restaurants and local craft beer brewers in the Beers and Spears Tent after 11 a.m. After the market closes, stick around for a great musical lineup on the Rooted in the Valley Stage until 7 p.m.

