NEPM Asparagus Festival: Beers and Spears
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Enjoy local beer and ciders from White Lion Brewing, New City Brewery, Amherst Brewing and other local breweries at the Beers and Spears tent. Grab food from Holyoke Hummus Company, Esselon Café, Baby Berk, Snappy Dogs, Vibesman's Jerk Shack, Deans Beans, Crooked Stick Pops, Maple Valley Creamery, Jaju Pierogi, Sun Kim Bop, and Cocina Lupita. In addition, there will be crafts, local food products and agricultural vendors at the Farmers & Makers Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.