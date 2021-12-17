© 2022 New England Public Media.

NEPM events are where listeners join together to experience regional cultural events, discuss important issues in our communities, and celebrate nationally renowned artists and speakers and performers. From Franklin to Hampden counties, New England Public Media brings you exciting events throughout the year together with our regional and national partners. See a list of NEPM events below or check out the Community Calendar.

New Date: Bach at New Year's Live!

New England Public Media | By NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA
Published December 17, 2021 at 8:58 AM EST
Bach at New Year's Live! Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the Academy of Music. Get Tickets.

Bach at New Year’s Live!  
The Academy of Music, Northampton
Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.

Get Tickets!

PLEASE NOTE: All tickets for the original date, January 2, 2022, will be transferable to the new date.

New England Public Media and the Berkshire Bach Society present Bach at New Year's Live! with Berkshire Bach Ensemble Music Director and Soloist Eugene Drucker, nine-time Grammy award winner and co-founder of the Emerson String Quartet. This year, Drucker and the orchestra will perform the six "Brandenburg" Concerti by J.S. Bach in a live concert dedicated to the late Kenneth Cooper, Berkshire Bach music director emeritus, who established this popular holiday tradition in 1993.

All patrons MUST present proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test (within 72 hours prior to showtime) and a valid ID, and wear a mask inside the theater while not eating or drinking. Children under the age of 12 that cannot get a vaccine MUST provide a negative PCR test and wear a mask.

Visit berkshirebach.org to learn more about the Berkshire Bach Society.

