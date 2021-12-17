New Date: Bach at New Year's Live!

Bach at New Year’s Live!

The Academy of Music, Northampton

Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.

PLEASE NOTE: All tickets for the original date, January 2, 2022, will be transferable to the new date.

New England Public Media and the Berkshire Bach Society present Bach at New Year's Live! with Berkshire Bach Ensemble Music Director and Soloist Eugene Drucker, nine-time Grammy award winner and co-founder of the Emerson String Quartet. This year, Drucker and the orchestra will perform the six "Brandenburg" Concerti by J.S. Bach in a live concert dedicated to the late Kenneth Cooper, Berkshire Bach music director emeritus, who established this popular holiday tradition in 1993.

All patrons MUST present proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test (within 72 hours prior to showtime) and a valid ID, and wear a mask inside the theater while not eating or drinking. Children under the age of 12 that cannot get a vaccine MUST provide a negative PCR test and wear a mask.