NEPM Book Club: Harlem Shuffle

Do you love to read? So do we! That’s why we’ve launched the NEPM Book Club — a new quarterly meet-up dedicated to bringing NEPM friends together to chat about new, diverse and interesting fiction.

Our next meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. We'll be talking about “Harlem Shuffle,” the new novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Colson Whitehead. It’s a thrilling story of heists, shakedowns, and rip-offs set in 1960s Harlem. Want a preview? Read the NPR review.

REGISTER HERE

Learn more about the NEPM Book Club at nepm.org/bookclub.