NEPM Book Club: 'Telephone'

Do you love to read? So do we! That’s why we’ve launched the NEPM Book Club — a new quarterly meet-up dedicated to bringing NEPM friends together to chat about new, diverse and interesting fiction.

Our next meeting will be Thursday, July 21 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. We'll be talking about Telephone by Pervical Everett. It tells the story of perpetually dissatisfied geologist Zach Wells, who returns home from a desert field trip to find his world crumbling. A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, Telephone is a deeply affecting story about the lengths to which loss and grief will drive us. The catch? There's three (yes, THREE) versions of the book. Don't panic — you only have to pick up one!

Learn more about the NEPM Book Club at nepm.org/bookclub.

