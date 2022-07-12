The NEPM Listening Tour
We want to hear from you!
NEPM is holding a series of live events this summer to hear from local people about the issues that matter to them and how their local public media station can best serve our community.
We’re making stops in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden counties, and in Hartford, Connecticut. We’ll serve up food and drink, give away some great door prizes, and send everyone home with fun NEPM swag. Plus, you’ll be able to talk with NEPM reporters, hosts and many different members of our team!
You don’t need to be a regular watcher or listener of NEPM to attend – we want to hear from everyone, so bring your friends and neighbors too.
Check out where we’ll be, and be sure to RSVP.
(A RSVP is not required to attend, but it is helpful for us in planning for each event.)
Hampshire County: Nothampton
Wednesday, July 20, 6-7:30 p.m.
Northampton Center for the Arts
33 Hawley St., Northampton, Massachusetts
Franklin County: Greenfield
Tuesday, July 26, 6-7:30 p.m.
The LAVA Center – Local Access to Valley Arts
324 Main St., Greenfield, Massachusetts
Hampden County: Westfield
Wednesday, July 27, 6-7:30 p.m.
Westfield Athenaeum
6 Elm St., Westfield, Massachusetts
Hampden County: Springfield
Monday, Aug. 1, 6-7:30pm
Springfield Innovation Center (formerly Valley Venture Mentors)
276 Bridge St., Springfield, Massachusetts
Berkshire County: Pittsfield
Tuesday, Aug. 2, 6-7:30 p.m.
Berkshire Museum
39 South St., Pittsfield, Massachusetts
Hartford, Connecticut
Wednesday, Aug. 3, 6-7:30 p.m.
Free Center
460 New Britain Ave., Hartford, Connecticut