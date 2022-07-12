The NEPM Listening Tour

We want to hear from you!

NEPM is holding a series of live events this summer to hear from local people about the issues that matter to them and how their local public media station can best serve our community.

We’re making stops in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden counties, and in Hartford, Connecticut. We’ll serve up food and drink, give away some great door prizes, and send everyone home with fun NEPM swag. Plus, you’ll be able to talk with NEPM reporters, hosts and many different members of our team!

You don’t need to be a regular watcher or listener of NEPM to attend – we want to hear from everyone, so bring your friends and neighbors too.

Check out where we’ll be, and be sure to RSVP.

(A RSVP is not required to attend, but it is helpful for us in planning for each event.)

Hampshire County: Nothampton

Wednesday, July 20, 6-7:30 p.m.

Northampton Center for the Arts

33 Hawley St., Northampton, Massachusetts

RSVP

Franklin County: Greenfield

Tuesday, July 26, 6-7:30 p.m.

The LAVA Center – Local Access to Valley Arts

324 Main St., Greenfield, Massachusetts

RSVP

Hampden County: Westfield

Wednesday, July 27, 6-7:30 p.m.

Westfield Athenaeum

6 Elm St., Westfield, Massachusetts

RSVP

Hampden County: Springfield

Monday, Aug. 1, 6-7:30pm

Springfield Innovation Center (formerly Valley Venture Mentors)

276 Bridge St., Springfield, Massachusetts

RSVP

Berkshire County: Pittsfield

Tuesday, Aug. 2, 6-7:30 p.m.

Berkshire Museum

39 South St., Pittsfield, Massachusetts

RSVP

Hartford, Connecticut

Wednesday, Aug. 3, 6-7:30 p.m.

Free Center

460 New Britain Ave., Hartford, Connecticut

RSVP

