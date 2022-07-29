© 2022 New England Public Media

Meet Nature Cat at the Springfield Museums

New England Public Media | By Vanessa Cerillo
Published July 29, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT
Join us at the Springfield Museums for NEPM Days, and check out a fun new exhibit featuring Nature Cat from PBS Kids!

Based on the popular PBS animated kids’ series, “Nature Cat: Backyard and Beyond,“ inspires families and children to understand that nature discovery can happen anywhere – even in their own backyards. Different areas of this bilingual, Spanish and English, exhibit provide opportunities to learn about nature, use math skills to explore the natural world, use tools to investigate environments, and work and play together to create, explore and accomplish tasks.

NEPM Days are Tuesdays and Thursdays, August 2nd to the 11th, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. NEPM members get a $2 discount on admission, and Springfield residents get in free.

Learn more about the exhibit at springfieldmuseums.org

Nature Cat: Backyard and Beyond is sponsored by the Hamill Family Foundation. The exhibit was developed in partnership with WTTW Chicago, Spiffy Pictures, and Kohl Children’s Museum.

Días de NEPM en los Museos de Springfield

