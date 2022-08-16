NEPM Book Club: 'We Ride Upon Sticks'

Do you love to read? So do we! That’s why we’ve launched the NEPM Book Club — a new quarterly meet-up dedicated to bringing NEPM friends together to chat about new, diverse and interesting fiction.

Our next meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. Just in time for Halloween, we'll be talking about We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Barry.

In the town of Danvers, Massachusetts, home of the original 1692 witch trials, the 1989 Danvers Falcons will do anything to make it to the state finals—even if it means tapping into some devilishly dark powers. Against a background of irresistible 1980s iconography, Quan Barry expertly weaves together the individual and collective progress of this enchanted team as they storm their way through an unforgettable season.

Learn more about the NEPM Book Club at nepm.org/bookclub.

