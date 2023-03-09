Antiques Roadshow at Old Sturbridge Village

Antiques Roadshow 2023 Tour

Old Sturbridge Village

June 13, 2023

Are you ready for some Roadshow?

A beloved PBS institution, Antiques Roadshow is part adventure, part history lesson, and part treasure hunt! Specialists from the country's leading auction houses and independent dealers offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles, revealing fascinating truths about family treasures and flea market finds.

This year, the Roadshow is coming to Old Sturbridge Village — and you can be there. Now through March 13, you can submit your entry online for a chance to win two free tickets to the event.

ENTER NOW

It’s easy and only takes a couple of minutes to enter.

Here's how it works:

Once your entry is completed, you’ll receive a unique entry verification number via email. Your verification email will also include a link you can use to review your entry.

The ticket entry drawing will be conducted in early April 2023. After the drawing, ticket entry winners will be sent a notification email in mid-April to the address they submitted with their application.

All winners will receive e-tickets three weeks prior to the event to which they have won tickets.

You must have a ticket to attend an Antiques Roadshow event. Tickets will not be available at the door. Upon arrival you may present either a print-out of your electronic ticket, or have it available on your mobile device.

The ticket sweepstakes entry deadline is 11:59 p.m. PT, Monday, March 13, 2023.

ENTER NOW