NEPM presents An Evening with David Sedaris

New England Public Media Presents: An Evening with David Sedaris

Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Academy of Music, Northampton

BUY TICKETS

An Evening with David Sedaris, author of the bestsellers "Calypso," "Naked," "Me Talk Pretty One Day," "Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim," and regular NPR contributor, will be live on stage for one night only, following the release of his newest book, "Happy Go Lucky."

This is a unique opportunity to see the best-selling humorist in an intimate setting. As always, Sedaris will be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session and book signing.

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, David Sedaris has become one of America’s preeminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today.

David Sedaris is the author of "Barrel Fever" and "Holidays on Ice," as well as collections of personal essays, "When You Are Engulfed in Flames" and "Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls," each of which became an immediate bestseller. The audio version of "Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls" was nominated for a Grammy Award. He is the author of the New York Times-bestselling collection of fables entitled "Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk: A Modest Bestiary" with illustrations by Ian Falconer. He was also the editor of "Children Playing Before a Statue of Hercules: An Anthology of Outstanding Stories." Sedaris’ pieces appear regularly in The New Yorker and have twice been included in “The Best American Essays.” There are over ten million copies of his books in print and they have been translated into 25 languages.

“Sedaris ain’t the preeminent humorist of his generation by accident." —Whitney Pastorek, Entertainment Weekly

“Sedaris has hit upon the narrative equivalent of Pepsi, or the PlayStation, or oxygen, or the haircut: something that others in the world might actually want and find useful. . . He’s smart, he’s caustic, he’s mordant, and, somehow, he’s . . . well, nice.” —Bill Richardson, Toronto Globe and Mail

