NEPM Book Club: 'The House of the Spirits'

Do you love to read? So do we! That’s why we’ve launched the NEPM Book Club — a quarterly virtual meet-up dedicated to bringing NEPM friends together to chat about new, diverse and interesting fiction.

Our next meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, we're reading "The House of the Spirits" by beloved Chilean author Isabel Allende.

In one of the most important and beloved Latin American works of the 20th century, Isabel Allende weaves a luminous tapestry of three generations of the Trueba family, revealing both triumphs and tragedies. Here is patriarch Esteban, whose wild desires and political machinations are tempered only by his love for his ethereal wife, Clara, a woman touched by an otherworldly hand. Their daughter, Blanca, whose forbidden love for a man Esteban has deemed unworthy infuriates her father, yet will produce his greatest joy: his granddaughter Alba, a beautiful, ambitious girl who will lead the family and their country into a revolutionary future. “The House of the Spirits” is an enthralling saga that spans decades and lives, twining the personal and the political into an epic novel of love, magic, and fate.

