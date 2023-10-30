GBH Music presents a virtual concert with violinist Eldbjørg Hemsing

Monday, November 13, 2023

7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m

Streaming live from the Fraser Performance Studio at WGBH

Reserve your free ticket

Our colleagues at GBH Music present Norwegian Violinist Eldbjørg Hemsing in a virtual concert from the Fraser Performance Studio at WGBH in Boston. A charismatic violinist Eldbjørg Hemsing has performed with orchestras and at venues worldwide. She recently released her first solo album on the Sony label, entitled “Arctic”, devoted to the rich natural soundscapes of the far north. We’ll hear selections from it in this performance, along with music by Grieg, Tchaikovsky, and Ravel. Experience the unique talent of this fascinating young artist.

This event will be hosted by Brian McCreath, GBH Music’s Director of Production, host of CRB's Boston Symphony Orchestra broadcasts, host of The Bach Hourand Executive Producer of WCRB In Concert.

Reserve your free ticket.

This virtual performance is sponsored by Rockland Trust.

