NEPM presents Paula Poundstone

Paula Poundstone

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024

Academy of Music Theatre

Northampton, Massachusetts

GET TICKETS

Iconic comedian Paula Poundstone is known for her smart, observational humor and legendary spontaneous wit. Paula is the star of several HBO specials, including "Cats, Cops and Stuff," and "Paula Poundstone Goes to Harvard." Paula is a regular panelist on NPR’s comedy news quiz, "Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!" She is heard weekly on her successful comedy podcast, "Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone."

Paula’s second book, "The Totally Unscientific Study Of The Search For Human Happiness," was one of eight semi-finalists for the Thurber Prize for American Humor, the highest recognition of the art of humor writing in the U.S. The audiobook was one of five finalists in all genres for the Audio Book of the Year AUDIE award.

Paula was the first female comic to perform standup at the White House Correspondents Dinner. Her HBO special, "Cats, Cops and Stuff," marked the first time a female comedian won Best Comedy Special at the Cable Ace Awards. Paula’s awards and accolades make a long list, and she is included in innumerable documentaries and literary compendiums noting influential comedians of our time.

GET TICKETS